Let’s Get Real

Dean Kannemeyer’s good Trippi mare Real Princess loves the Scottsville track. She bids for the R250 000 Gr3 Poinsettia Stakes double at Scottsville on Sunday but will have to be somewhere near best to hold the challenge from her talented younger opposition.

The Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint winner is a few lengths better at Scottsville and comes off a disappointing Cape Summer Season, where she failed to deliver anything like her best form.

She has been rested since her poor run in the Majorca – a race where she probably proved for once and for all that she doesn’t stay the mile.

With Anton Marcus in the irons and freshened up, the highest rated and SP top ranked runner in the field must be the horse to beat.

The Race

This Fillies and Mares race is run at weight for age plus penalties for Gr1,2 and 3 victories in the past 18 months.

Brett Crawford got his season off to a great start last Sunday in the Scarlet Lady and he saddles Listed Olympic Duel Stakes winner, Chevauchee.

The Australian-bred comes off a rest of 16 weeks since a disappointing Paddock Stakes effort and could be in the mix if things go her way.

Gr3 Diana Stakes winner Captain’s Flame almost surprised the Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual in the Prix du Cap at her last start.

The daughter of Captain Al is very courageous and versatile and would be a welcome icebreaking ‘away’ winner for the Nel-Van Niekerk combination.

Life Is Great

Candice Bass-Robinson’s Gr2 Sceptre Stakes winner Live Life is in the form of her life having won three in a row.

The 3yo has her first run in KZN but looks a serious speed filly with plenty of potential.

She is unlikely to need the run from a fitness perspective and looks to be the main threat to the class mare.

The Western Winter filly Frosty Friday has been rested over a year.

The Gr2 placed filly won three on the bounce as a 3yo but is better over further.

The Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale should also find this on the sharp side and is being prepped for bigger dates later in the season.

The Dennis Drier trained Chestnuts N Pearls appears to have her problems and has run only once as a 3yo.

The course and distance winner has won at 2yo Gr1 level, but HAS never quite repeated anywhere near that level since.

Destiny Driven

Glen Kotzen’s Var filly Our Destiny has done her fair share of travelling and finished like an express train after being hampered close home when gaining late for third in the Listed KZN Stakes at this track last time.

While she has proven something of an enigma in terms of best distance, she must have a money chance if repeating that last effort over the 200m extra here.

Former Cape-based Shane Humby sends out his first KZN feature runner in many a year in the Jay Peg filly, Neala.

She looks outclassed and is likely to need the outing after a 13 week break.

Miss Varlicious ran below her best in the KZN Stakes after a string of decent placed efforts.

The quick mare looks to be at her best over the minimum trip.

No Secret

The 2016 Gr1 Allan Robertson winner The Secret Is Out has failed to visit the winner’s enclosure since that peak of her 2yo season.

Her last few runs have been rather below par and trainer Vaughan Marshall tries the blinkers for the first time.

Her course and distance record suggests caution for favourite backers – she shouldn’t be discounted.

Sean Tarry’s Strategic Move has proved effective over slightly further and may find the pace a touch hot at these weight terms.

Stablemate Old Em is the second of the Tarry duo. The daughter of Trippi has not quite come up to scratch at feature level and will need to improve to feature.

Vision To Kill is the only 3yo in the race.

The fast daughter of Visionaire returned from a short break to run a good fifth in the KZN Stakes behind Jo’s Bond.

She tries 1200m for the first time and her 50% win strike-rate suggests she can improve to challenge.

Top Level

Real Princess has earned her stripes at the top level and is course suited. It iis a concern that she may battle to bounce back at her first run post the Cape season.

That could open the door for the likes of Live Life and Captain’s Flame. Our Destiny could be the quartet kicker.