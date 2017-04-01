Tarry To The Four!

Sean Tarry teamed up with Anton Marcus to maintain his Classic Day stranglehold when scoring his fourth straight victory on the big race programme.

After S’manga Khumalo had been aboard the first three Tarry winners, Anton Marcus stepped into the breach in his capacity as Mayfair Speculators retained jockey on Barrack Street in the R200 000 Gr3 Protea Stakes.

This move amounted to a measure of divine consolation after Marcus had lost the second race to Tarry and Khumalo in the boardroom.

With the Pick 6 pool reaching R5,6 million, there was plenty of interest in the six horse field – but little sweat for those that had sided with the favourite.

First-timer Boatswain came out firing to lead Barrack Street and Laurent Du Var early.

At the 400m marker, Marcus made his move on Barrack Street and even though Boatswain wasn’t going away, the experience of the recent Storm Bird Stakes winner told as he asserted his authority.

The race was again on for second as Barrack Street powered ahead to beat Laurent Du Var by 0,90 lengths in a time of 62,35 s.

The Australian-bred Boatswain will be unbackable in maiden company next time after this gutsy showing and held on well for third, a further length back.

The Klawervlei Stud bred Barrack Street, who races in the silks of Mayfair Speculators and Chris Van Niekerk (what a day with the first four winners!) is a R500 000 2016 CTS Lanzerac Ready To Run sale graduate.

There was some doubt from his trainer that he would stay the 1100m, but he never let up.

He is by Dynasty out of Laptop Lady –which makes him a half brother to Equus champion and sire Jay Peg (Camden Park).

Barrack Street looks a very decent speed prospect in the making and scored his third win from four starts for stakes of R297 625.