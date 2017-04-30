The Rain Can Run!

Ashburton trainer Duncan Howells gave owner David Maclean his first stakes winner courtesy of the Antonius Pius filly Neptune’s Rain’s eyecatching victory in the R200 000 Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes at Scottsville on Sunday.

The 1100m feature was marred by a false start and fun and games at the stalls but Neptune’s Rain produced a professional performance to register her second victory from three starts and looks one for the notebook.

Going off a generous 10-1, Neptune’s Rain was clearly superior to the 14-10 favourite Made In Hollywood and held the Cape raider to win easily by 1,25 lengths in a time of 62,01 secs.

Made In Hollywood looked to be uncomfortable with the speed and may be looking for 1400m.

Glen Kotzen’s Gold Image lacked early toe but rattled through late and a further two lengths back in third, with stablemate Princess Peach running a fair fourth.

The rest were well beaten.

The Winning Form sponsored Duncan Howells said that Neptune’s Rain had produced ‘very good work and been beaten by an exceptional filly last time’.

Howells thanked owner David Maclean and jockey Keagan De Melo for a good ride.

De Melo said that they have been very disappointed when she was beaten last time but that he had ridden her a little more conservatively this time round.

The Highlands bred Neptune’s Rain is a daughter of Antonius Pius out of the three time winning Rich Man’s Gold mare, Water Is Gold.

A R425 000 CTS March Yearling Sale purchase, Neptune’s Rain has won 2 races with 1 place from 3 starts and stakes of R196 125.