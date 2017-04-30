Snaith Stars Are Out

Justin Snaith unleashed what looks a serious candidate for Cape Winter Series glory when the Dynasty gelding African Night Sky mowed his opposition down to win the Highlands, part of Ridgemont, Gr3 Winter Guineas at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Winter Solstice and Power King are two top-class sorts to have gone close to achieving success in the Cape‘s Winter ‘Triple Crown’, with only multiple champion Pocket Power’s name on the silverware, for his great feats in 2006.

While comparisons and hype at this early stage are meaningless, it is worth noting that African Night Sky was having only his sixth start on Saturday, but produced an eyecatching showing from the widest of the draw. And he has the right man in the irons!

Dropped out early by Bernard Fayd’herbe, African Night Sky was closer to last than first as Rinjani and Our Mate Art carted them along.

Into the home run, Our Mate Art continued to gallop strongly as Turbulent Air looked dangerous, with Rinjani going out the back door.

As he enjoys to do, Fayd’herbe angled African Night Sky out wide for his run up the outside rail and the Highlands bred simply got stronger as the chase to the line went on.

Into the final 200m, it was clear the rest had no answers and the 10-1 African Night Sky powered home to beat Our Mate Art by 1,25 lengths in a time of 99,1 secs.

Andre Nel-trained Loadshedder showed that he has a bright future, when storming out of the pack to grab third a further 1,75 lengths back.

The winner’s more fancied stablemate Turbulent Air could do no better than a 4,35 length fifth.

The lightly raced African Night Sky has won at 1200m but the son of Dynasty looks likely to stay on. He is is out of the six-time winning Cozzene mare, Starzene, who won from 1800m to 2450m.

The next leg of the series is the 1800m Winter Classic to be run on 21 May – but the biggest test will be the Winter Derby run over 2400m on 24 June.

It was a big result for the sponsors, who bred African Night Sky, an R850 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale purchase.

African Night Sky, who races in the Fred Crabbia red and black silks, has won 3 races with 1 place from his 6 starts and stakes of R269 400.