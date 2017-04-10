One For Arthur Outfoxes Them

One For Arthur became only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Grand National after a four-and-a-half-length victory at Aintree on Saturday.

The 14-1 shot, ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Lucinda Russell, charged clear to finish ahead of Cause Of Causes (16-1) and Saint Are (25-1).

Jockey Fox only returned to riding this week having broken a wrist and a collarbone in March.

The 8-1 favourite Blaklion, who led for much of the contest, was fourth.

Gas Line Boy – a 50-1 outsider – was fifth with Becher Chase and Grand National Trial winner Vieux Lion Rouge (12-1) sixth.

The win was just the second by a Scottish-trained horse since Rubstic’s victory in 1979.

In sunny conditions in Liverpool, 19 of the 40 horses finished the race, with Aintree reporting afterwards that all runners came back safely.

Fox, who broke his wrist and dislocated a collarbone just over a month ago, told BBC Radio 5 live: “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had. He’s just such a brave horse. It’s a sign of a true racehorse to win the Grand National. It’s unbelievable.

“I was injured on 9 March, I got a heavy fall on the novice chase and that was four weeks ago on Thursday.

“This is the best feeling I have ever had or probably ever will have and I want to take most of it in. I don’t often get a chance to ride a horse as good as that.”

Russell, whose partner and assistant is former champion jockey Peter Scudamore, is the fourth woman to train a Grand National winner after Jenny Pitman, Venetia Williams and Sue Smith.

“He’s amazing,” she said. “He’s improved every time. I kept thinking barring accidents, he would win the National and he has.

“Together [Peter and I] we have had good and bad times but the horses are all back in form now.

“He’s done us proud, he’s done Scotland proud and he’s done everyone at the yard proud.”

The winning owners are Deborah Thomson and Belinda McClung, who go under the name ‘The Two Golf Widows’.

Thomson said: “I just can’t believe it. It’s been an absolutely amazing day. Arthur just cruised that race, Derek rode so well and I’m just a bit lost for words really.

“He’s given us a fantastic journey.”

McClung added: “I thought this morning, it’s baking hot so there’s no pressure now, he’s not going to win on that ground but I have to say he’s just shown his class today.

“He’s amazing and he got a great ride.”

