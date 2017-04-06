Bet On The National!

The full Grand National meeting from Aintree will be the main foreign meeting for South African punters on Saturday afternoon.

Mervin Gamble of Phumelela told the Sporting Post that standard UK meeting bet types will apply.

Win, Place, Exacta and Swinger are commingled on all races except for races with fields of more than 30 runners. In that case local pools will be offered.

All other bet types are local pools.

For races with more than 30 runners, all runners 30 and above will race as number 30.