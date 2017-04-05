Greeff Hoping For A Good Run Today

RENATE DU PLESSIS

Race 1 – ELECTRICAL STORM (4): A nice type of horse but will need further but this is a nice race to start in – hope to see this horse running on.

Race 2 – MISS GUEVARA (13): An athletic filly but she will need the run and probably find herself a bit lost in such a big field.

CORNE SPIES

Race 2 – AWAIT THE DAY (4): Trainer could not be contacted.

DORRIE SHAM

Trainer could not be contacted.

ALAN GREEFF

Race 2 – GIOVANNA (8): Testing the waters here and hoping for a good run.

Race 3 – ISLAND SAILING (14): Will need the run, will be green and looking for further.

YVETTE BREMMNER

Trainer could not be contacted.

TARA LAING

Trainer could not be contacted.

TRAINER A WILMOT

Trainer could not be contacted.

TRAINER D J MCLACHLAN

Race 3 – THE CHIMES (13): Is scratched.

