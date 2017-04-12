Drier Tiger Shows Pace

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – BEDAZZLED JOKER (1): Will need the experience and a touch further.

ROBBIE HILL

Race 1 – ELEGANT GENERAL (2): No comment.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – JALS TIGER (3): Shows some pace and hoping for a good run.

DENNIS BOSCH

Race 1 – MACHOMOUSE (4): Nice colt, will need further.

Race 2 – ARCTIC MAID (8): Nice filly, but will need the experience.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 1 – MAJESTIC MOON (5): Was carded to run Sunday 9 April – scratched today.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – MARK TAPLEY (7): Nice horse, shows some speed, but will probably need the experience.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 1 – MR T (8): This will be a bit short and he will be in need of the run.

LLOYD LUNN

Race 1 – NOBLE DUKE (9): Will need further and will be green.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 2 – SHANDY (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

GAVIN VAN ZYL

Race 2 – JUST MY STYLE (11): No comment.

LOLA CRAWFORD

Race 3 – DRAGONWOOD (11): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

YELLOW STAR STUD PATRICK ELLIS FOR CHRIS ERASMUS

Race 4 – CHENNAI (11): Carded to run Friday 7 April.

