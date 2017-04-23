Kannemeyer On A World Mission Today

MARK BASS

Race 1 – AMERICAN SNIPER (1): A nice horse, will probably be a bit green but we are expecting a fair run.

Race 1 – KAZAAR (4): He is probably distance suited but should be green and will improve with the run.

Race 1 – SUBTROPICAL (13): A nice horse and can be competitive – could earn a cheque.

Race 1 – DESTINATION PLUTO (17): Looking for further.

Race 1 – OLIGARCH (6): Will need the run and wants more ground.

Race 1 – WORLD MISSION (14): Nice type – don’t leave out of the exotics.

Race 2 – MERYL (7): Nice filly, will go a mile but don’t leave out of the exotics.

Race 1 – PACK LEADER (7): First run around the turn and in the province – is working well and hoping for a good run.

Race 2 – LUNA CHILD (6): Nice filly, bred for further but shown enough to be competitive.

Race 1 – ROY’S BANJO (10): Will need the run.

Race 1 – SAIL THE BAY (11): Will need the run.

Race 3 – ROY’S PEARLFISH (11): A nice filly – will need the run – but will not be surprised if she runs a good race from the draw.

Race 2 – HILLAH THE HUN (3): Will need the experience.

Race 3 – GREEN ICE (7): Will need the experience and further.

