Greyville Today – First Timers

ALYSON WRIGHT
Race 1 – CAT’S LEGACY (2): Will need the run and experience.
DEAN KANNEMEYER
Race 1 – DAPPLING BAY (3): Needs to start racing – the run will do him good.
VAUGHAN MARSHALL
Race 1 – MAGIC SAILOR (5): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
Race 2 – RED EIGHT (7): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
Race 2 – WOLJAYRINE (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
YOGAS GOVENDER
Race 1 – ROY’S PIANO (9): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
LEZEANNE FORBES
Race 1 – TOLTEC (11): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
DUNCAN HOWELLS
Race 1 – GIRL IN GOLD (13): A nice type but will be green, looking for further and will need the run.
Race 1 – ROY’S ZARA (14): A nice type but will be green, looking for further and will need the run.
Race 2 – PROCAL HARUM (6): A nice type, will be green and in need of the run.
Race 2 – ROY’S REGIS (9): A nice type, will be green and in need of the run.
PAUL GADSBY
Race 2 – MAJESTIC MOON (5): Will need the run.
FRANK ROBINSON
Race 2 – ROY HAD ENOUGH (8): No comment.
PAUL LAFFERTY
Race 3 – DARK MOON RISING (12): Is doing well and we hoping for a possible quartet place – a nice type of horse.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.