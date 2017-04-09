Greyville Today – First Timers

ALYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – CAT’S LEGACY (2): Will need the run and experience.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – DAPPLING BAY (3): Needs to start racing – the run will do him good.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – MAGIC SAILOR (5): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Race 2 – RED EIGHT (7): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Race 2 – WOLJAYRINE (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

YOGAS GOVENDER

Race 1 – ROY’S PIANO (9): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

LEZEANNE FORBES

Race 1 – TOLTEC (11): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DUNCAN HOWELLS

Race 1 – GIRL IN GOLD (13): A nice type but will be green, looking for further and will need the run.

Race 1 – ROY’S ZARA (14): A nice type but will be green, looking for further and will need the run.

Race 2 – PROCAL HARUM (6): A nice type, will be green and in need of the run.

Race 2 – ROY’S REGIS (9): A nice type, will be green and in need of the run.

PAUL GADSBY

Race 2 – MAJESTIC MOON (5): Will need the run.

FRANK ROBINSON

Race 2 – ROY HAD ENOUGH (8): No comment.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 3 – DARK MOON RISING (12): Is doing well and we hoping for a possible quartet place – a nice type of horse.

