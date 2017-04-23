The first race at Greyville has been delayed with no news forthcoming from the track.
The Sporting Post communicated with the Duty Manager Arvin Maharaj who was not in a position to provide any information at that point.
The problem appeared to be related to a rail position pointed out by Jockey Anthony Delpech as the field were about to load.
The situation is not an ideal one for the unraced 2yo’s.
Trainers were summoned to the Stipes Boardroom.
One comment on “Newsflash: Greyville Delayed – No News”
Two runners drawn widest subsequently withdrawn around 12h45.
Course not wide enough?