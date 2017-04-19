Highlands, Part of Ridgemont to sponsor Sun Met winning Jockey Greg Cheyne

Top jockey Greg Cheyne, currently in second position on the South African national jockey’s log, will proudly wear his new sponsor branding for the first time at Fairview on Friday.

Highlands, part of Ridgemont, has announced that the Sun Met and Durban July winning rider will be donning their breeches in association with Ridgemont Racing.

“Greg is a true professional in every sense of the word. He is currently retained by Ridgemont Racing as first call rider so when the opportunity arose to work with Highlands, Part of Ridgemont it was a no brainer. We look forward to continued success in the coming years.” said Ross Kieswetter.

Kieswetter also mentioned that, “Highlands, part of Ridgemont, were looking forward to sponsoring the Cape Winter Series Triple Crown and Tiara, which kicks off with the Winter Guineas and Sweet Chestnut Stakes on Saturday 29 April.”

“We welcome Greg to the Highlands, Part of Ridgemont fold and hopefully he has a few more Mets in him, ” added Mike Sharkey who has been breeding champion horses for many years under Highlands Stud Farm banner.

Cheyne, who has excelled despite injuries, to maintain a challenge for the SA Championship title, said that it was a real privilege to be associated with a breeding entity of Highlands, part of Ridgemont’s status.

“Since being associated with Ridgemont as first call rider, it has been a real privilege & pleasure to be a part of the team. The recent acquisition of Highlands Stud Farm by Ridgemont is a hugely exciting venture to be a part of and I am extremely grateful. I would like to say a very big thank you to team Ridgemont, Highlands Stud, the Kieswetter & Carey families for the continued support & opportunities. I look forward to wearing the Highlands, Part of Ridgemont brand with pride.”