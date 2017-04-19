History says ….Take A Position

CTS SELECT YEARLING SALE

Friday 21 April

@16h00

Emperors Palace, Johannesburg

Viewing: Mon 17 April to Thurs 20 April from 08h00

Inquiries: [email protected] / 082 465 4020

Quality pages with the carrot of the CTS Millions at the end of the rainbow will mean a bumper turnout for the CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale on Friday.

159 yearlings represented by 41 Sires



CTS Graduates are eligible for the CTS MILLIONS comprising of 2 races:

CTS Sprint 1200m and the CTS Mile 1600m both with a stake of R5 Million to be run in Cape Town January 2019

This young sale has flexed its muscle in just two years of existence with median figures proving very competitive on national comparisons. In a tough operating environment, the catalogue suggests that the class of 2017 can be expected to hold its own again.

After all – and we have said it before – history suggests that there’s a reputation to be upheld!

And the 159 lots, from a diverse range of proven local champions to exciting newbies of the mettle of, but not limited to Captain Al, Dynasty, Silvano, Trippi, Var, Sail From Seattle and Oratorio to the offspring of high-class international players, will surely have buyers on high alert.

The exciting produce of smashing Gr1 winning dams include champion and dual Gr1 winner All Is Secret’s Dynasty colt (#62), multiple Gr1 July dead-heating heroine Dancer’s Daughter’s Dynasty colt (#90), Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner Roxanne’s Captain Al colt (#1) and Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner Sarabande’s Var colt (#32) – he a full-brother to stakes winner La Volta and half brother to Gr2 winner Chesalon.

Then there are the sought after relatives of champion sprinters Val De Ra (#153) and present day Klawervlei sire Captain Of All (#36), as well as multiple Gr1 winner Jackson’s full brother (#157).

Sharp buyers may also have noted that recent Gr1 SA Fillies Classic narrow runner-up and R2,5 million Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes victress Safe Harbour has a full-sister (#31). The blood is proven – the class is proven – and her record speaks for itself. Besides our local selection, there is limited stock of just one apiece on offer from the ilk of $5 million plus earner and Melbourne Cup winner, Americain, champion Japanese sire Sunday Silence’s record-breaking son Keep The Faith, Champion turf horse Kitten’s Joy and dual Gr1 winner Zoustar. There are also a pair by Gr1 Breeders’s Cup sprint winner Speightstown.

If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, you may have spent the past few years on the moon!

Clever Buyers Come Prepared!

Our FREE Buyer’s Guide is an amazing, detailed summary of dam and siblings of sale yearlings. It gives insight to what to expect of yearlings in terms of class, stamina, sale price. No serious buyer should be without it. Click below to uncover the hidden truths….

We have carefully selected all the yearlings from Gr1 winning dams NANIA, ROXANNE, SARABANDE, ALL IS SECRET, DANCER’S DAUGHTER, FADING LIGHT, GEEPEE S and GIVE ME FIVE. There are also siblings to Gr1 winners ALWAYS IN CHARGE, ALL IS SECRET, THE SECRET IS OUT, CAPTAIN OF ALL, VAL DE RA and JACKSON. Click on our handy reference guide of Gr1 dams and Gr1 offspring for full details.

Now read on, enjoy the insight and make your own mind up. It just adds to the fun.

A P ANSWER

A son of champions A P Indy and Pas De Reponse, and sire of stakes horses Duffi’s Call, Print The Pounds and Beckedorf in a brief career

Lot 37 – closely inbred to Danzig, this colt is out of a half-sister to Oaks winners as well as to the dam of three graded winners, including Gr1 Matriarch Stakes winner Gypsy’s Warning and current Gr3 winner Romany Prince

AMERICAIN

By Dynaformer (sire of Gr1 sires Temple City and Purim), Americain won 11 including the Gr1 Melbourne Cup and earned more than $5 million. His first crop of 2yos include an impressive debut winner in France

Lot 142 – this filly is out of a daughter of champion sire Exceed And Excel and a Gr1 daughter of Zabeel and is from the same family as 12 time Gr1 winner Famous Seamus and Breeders’ Cup winner Concern

ATO

Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winning son of champion sire Royal Academy who earned more than S$1million and won nine from 1200-1600m

Lot 14 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners including Gr1 filly Visuality, and her stakes placed second dam is a half-sister to champion First Arrival – herself the dam of 2 champions and Dubai feature race winner Light The Lights

BOLD SILVANO

Champion son of champion sire Silvano whose first crops have produced talented Gr2 performer Bold Rex and Kuda Sprint victor Bold Respect

Lot 109 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners including the dam of Fillies Guineas winner Festival Of Fire, and her dam is a half-sister to seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 110 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 SA Derby winner Seal, like Bold Silvano, a son of Silvano

Lot 154 – a half brother to 3 winners, this colt is from the family of champion miler Curioso Fitz

CAPTAIN AL

Champion sire and eight times champion sire of 2yos, this Guineas winner has a long string of Gr1 winners to his credit including current stars William Longsword and Carry On Alice

Lot 1 – bred on the same cross as multiple Gr1 winner Carry On Alice, this colt (a half-brother to 3 winners) is out of a Gr1 winning own sister to Gr1 winner and new sire Red Ray and Merchants winner Brutal Force, his dam is also a three parts sister to multiple Gr1 winner Set Afire

Lot 13 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Captain America and William Longsword, this filly is out of a winning Fort Wood ½ sister to 2 stakes winners and third dam is champion Kiss Of Peace

Lot 17 – out of an Italian Oaks runner up, this filly is own sister to 3 stakes horses, including Gr1 winning Equus Champion Always In Charge, and her dam is a three parts sister to world leading sire Pivotal

Lot 26 – a full-sister to stakes winner Sting Operation, and bred like Carry On Alice, this filly is out of a Gr1 winning daughter of Western Winter from the same family as Horse Of The Year Legislate

Lot 35 – a full-sister to champion All Is Secret and Gr1 winner The Secret Is Out, this filly (closely related to promising runner Snowdance) is out of Gr2 winner Secret Of Victoria – a half-sister to five stakes winners including champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya

Lot 61 – out of a winning own sister to Singapore champion Lizarre, this filly is also a three parts sister to multiple feature race winner The Merry Widow, with her other relatives including Gr1 winner Talahatchie

Lot 68 – this colt is out of a full-sister to 2 graded winners from the family of Fillies Guineas winner Yquem

Lot 95 – a half-sister to 2 overseas winners, including a stakes performer, this filly (out of an own sister to a multiple stakes winner and sire) is out of a daughter of Storm Cat and French Gr1 winner Seeking The Pearl, from the same family as champion sire Lyphard

Lot 118 – an own sister to 2 multiple winners, this filly is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Giant’s Causeway from the family of top sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, French Oaks winner Rafha, Equus Champion Enaad and dual Australian Gr1 winner Pride Of Dubai

Lot 133 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to a Gr1 runner up, and is from the same family as champion sire Elusive Quality, Breeders’ Cup winner Anees and Gr1 Irish St Leger winner Dark Lomon

Lot 134 – a full-sister to a current Gr3 filly, this filly is out of Gr3 Acacia Handicap winner Jet Danza, a daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 137 – a three – parts sister to recent stakes winning 2yo Call To Account, this filly (a half or full sister to 4 winners) is out of an Elusive Quality ¾ sister to Guineas winners Dupont and Pacino

COUNT DUBOIS

Proven sire of champions in Asylum Seeker and French Navy, as well as 2017 Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes, the undefeated Social Order and Guineas winning sire Biarritz

Lot 53 – a half or full brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to a stakes placed winner of five and a close relative of stakes horses Two Gun Kid and Mercado

CRUSADE

Winner of the Gr1 Middle Park Stakes and half brother to dual Oaks winner Seventh Heaven, he is already off the mark with his first 2yos including debut winner Miss Millionaire and recent scorer Brave Endeavour

Lot 89 – inbred to Storm Cat, this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to July winning Hunting Tower from the family of Gr1 winners Fappiano, Go Deputy, Keeper Hill and Honour and Glory

DUKE OF MARMALADE

Cartier Champion and five time Gr1 winner, sire of classic winners Simple Verse, Star Of Seville, Nutan and Sound Of Freedom, as well as £830 000 plus earner Big Orange

Lot 47 – this filly is a half-sister to seven winners, including Gr1 performers Shogunnar and Admiral’s Eye, and is out of an Elliodor ½ sister to a stakes winner, the family of Arc winner Vaguely Noble, Horse Of The Year Minding, and Gr1 winning 2yos Arabian Beat and Casamento

DYNASTY

Sire of champions Beach Beauty, Legislate, Futura and Irish Flame, and current stars Bela-Bela, Just Sensual, Barrack Street and Smiling Blue Eyes, his yearlings have already fetched up to R5.75 million in 2017

Lot 21 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a stakes winning ½ sister to July winning sire Pomodoro and Gr2 winner Golden Chariot and second dam is a Fillies Guineas winning Broodmare Of The Year, bred on the same Dynasty/Jallad cross as top performers It’s My Turn and Run For It

Lot 42 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Theatrical ½ sister to 3 stakes horses, including SA sire Stage Call, the family of classic winners Balanchine, West Wind and Musical Chimes, as well as multiple Gr1 winner and sire Storming Home

Lot 62 – from the same family as Dynasty sired champion Bela-Bela, this colt is out of Equus Champion and multiple Gr1 winner All Is Secret – an own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo The Secret Is Out

Lot 90 – by a July winner out of a July winner, this colt is out of former champion and July dead – heater Dancer’s Daughter, who won five Gr1 races, this colt is inbred to Sadler’s Wells and is from the same family as Gr2 Merchants winner Search Party

Lot 116 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr2 winner Fabiani and feature race winner and Dubai scorer Star Empire Lot 121 – a half-brother to Gr1 2yo Myfunnyvalentine, this colt is out of Gr1 winner Give Me Five, and is a very close relative of Dynasty sired Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Just Sensual among others

Lot 123 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners including Gr3 winner Sergeant Hardy – who has earned nearly R1 000 000

Lot 148 – a half-sister to a stakes winning 2yo, this filly is out of a Gr3 winning Captain Al half-sister to champion sprinter Mythical Flight

Lot 157 – this colt is a full – brother to triple Gr1 winning sire Jackson, and Gr3 winner Heartland, and a half-brother to Gr3 winner Jade Bay, the family of US champion Smart Strike and recent French stakes winner African Ride

Lot 158 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a stakes performer in the US, this colt is out of an AP Indy half-sister to Kentucky Derby winner Monarchos, from the same family as top sires Brian’s Time and Dynaformer, 2016 Gr1 winner Time And Motion, and high class US 3yo Tequilita

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion and sire of Gr1 performers Siren’s Call, Lauderdale and Safe Harbour Lot 10 – this filly (inbred to Sadler’s Wells) is out of a stakes winner of five, from the family of Melbourne Cup winner Jeune and US Gr1 winner Talinum among other

Lot 31 – this is a full-sister to Lanzerac Ready To Run Stakes winner and Gr1 performer Safe Harbour, out of a three parts sister to stakes winner Soul Master, and her second dam is Gr1 winner Saintly Lady, the family of champions National Emblem, Mazarin and Roland’s Song

Lot 51 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s Gr1 winner Siren’s Call, this filly is a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of out of stakes winner sprinter

Lot 56 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including smart stakes filly Night In Tahiti

Lot 76 – this filly is out of a three time winning ½ sister to Gr1 winner Thundering Star, and her second dam (an own sister to a Gr1 winner) is a stakes winning daughter of Foveros and champion Olympic Duel

Lot 87 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s stakes winning sprinter Ernie, this filly is out of a winning Captain Al mare, and her second dam is an own sister to Horse Of The Year National Colour – dam of Gr2 Hawaii Stakes winner Rafeef

Lot 120 – this colt is out of a winning Trippi daughter of a Gr1 2yo, and is from the same La Troienne branch as French Derby winning champion sire Caerleon and Oaks winner Gleaming Sky

Lot 155 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is inbred to the mare Change Water, and is from the same family as his champion grandsire Fort Wood, as well as Gr1 winners Intello, Elnadim, Hamas, Timber Country, Dubai Millennium, Mondialiste, Northern Aspen, Ribchester and Medaaly

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Queens Plate winner and leading first crop sire, whose first crop include the graded winners Gunner, Hack Green,Gimme Six and Green Pepper as well as stakes winners Beataboutthebush and Gimme The Stars and Gr3 winning 2yo Green Plains

Lot 22 – a half-brother to five winners, including a Gr3 2yo, this colt is out of an Oaks placed half-sister to exported Gr1 performer Noble Knight, from the family of Happyanunoit – a Gr1 winner in both hemispheres

Lot 24 – this filly is out of a half-sister to an Australian stakes horse and her second dam, by top sire and broodmare sire Anabaa, is a ¾ sister to Danzig sired Gr1 winners Blue Duster and Zieten

Lot 41 – this filly is out of a half-sister to 2 winners, and her third dam is Gr1 November Handicap winner Please Be True, and she is bred on a similar cross to sire’s Gr1 winner Gunner

Lot 45 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of Oaks runner up Quest For SucceLot 50 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning sister to a Gr3 performer, and his dam is a three parts sister to Equus Champion Young Rake and Gr1 winner Master Plan

Lot 72 – this colt (whose dam is bred like champion Kochka) is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes winners and is from the same family US Gr1 winner Citronnade

Lot 82 – a full sister to feature race contender Primrose Lane, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of world leading sire Cape Cross, from the family of Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Turf winning sire Shirocco

Lot 86 – this filly is out of a Gr2 placed winner of six – and full sister to Gr1 winner Copper Parade, the same family as New Zealand Oaks winner Bonneval, and champions Slew O’Gold, Shuvee and St Reims

Lot 97 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a stakes winning National Assembly, whose stakes placed dam is an own sister to top sprinter and Gr1 sire/broodmare sire Goldmark Lot 102 – this colt is out of a winning Encosta De Lago ½ sister to Australian classic winner Arena’s Lady and his second dam is a stakes winner of nine

GREYS INN

Equus Champion and July winner, the son of Zabeel sire of reigning Horse Of The Year and dual Queen’s Plate winner Legal Eagle and fellow Gr1 winners King Of Pain and Royal Bencher

Lot 19 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a stakes placed half-sister to stakes placed sprinter Noble Ac

Lot 27 – a half-brother to a Gr3 2yo, this colt is out of an Al Mufti half-sister to Gr2 winning millionaire Thunder Key and second dam is champion sprinter Special Key

Lot 55 – this filly is out of a Goldkeeper half sister to a 2yo stakes winner, and this is also the family of champion sprinters Mythical Flight and Via Africa among others

Lot 73 – a full – brother to nine time winner Recall To Life, this colt (bred on the same cross as Gr2 winner Canterbury Tale) is also a half-brother to a stakes performer and is from the same family as champion sprinter and Darley sire Slade Power

Lot 80 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Popular Girl, as well as to the dam of Gr1 winning 2yo Chestnuts N Pearls, the same family as champions Let’s Rock ‘N Roll, In The Fast Lane and Trademark

Lot 119 – out of a stakes placed half-sister to a six time stakes winner, this filly is from the family of international Gr1 winning sisters Irridescence and Perfect Promise, with the latter dam of KZN sire Redoute’s Promise as well as this season’s Gr3 Australian performer Hard Promise

Lot 146 – a half or full sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner and Equus Champion League Title

HORSE CHESTNUT

Horse Of The Year, now deceased, has been on a roll of late and has had winners all over the country. His best includes Gr1 winners Lucifer’s Stone and Chestnuts N Pearls, as well as the likes of graded winners Banbury, Chestnut’s Rocket, Spanish Chestnut and Joan Ranger

Lot 78 – a half brother to a four time winner, this colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr1 3yo Lubricator and his second dam is an own sister to Oaks winner Carolera

Lot 135 – a half brother to 3 winners including a stakes placed winner of three, this colt is out of a winning own sister to exported Gr3 winning sprinter Safe Structure and his dam is also closely related to champion 2yo filly Historic Lady (by National Assembly)

IDEAL WORLD

Stakes winning son of top sire Kingmambo and champion Banks Hill (and from the same family as Giant’s Causeway) he is the sire of Met winning champion Smart Call, Derby winner Cape Speed and R840 000 plus earner Irish Pride

Lot 54 – bred on the same cross as sire’s high class performers Persian Rug and Irish Pride, this colt (a half-brother to a five time winner) is out of a three parts – sister to Gr2 winner Cover Look (herself dam of British Gr3 winner Shipmaster)

Lot 70 – a half brother to a dual winner, this colt (closely inbred to Nureyev) is out of a winning half-sister to deceased Gr1 Paddock Stakes winner Emerald Cove and is from the same family as Australian Gr1 winner Tears I Cry

JACKSON

Triple Gr1 winning son of Dynasty from the same family as champion sire Smart Strike and promising 3yo African Ride, his first crop have already made up to R2 million

Lot 30 – a three parts brother to useful filly Skip A Beat, this colt is out of a winning Western Winter half-sister to Dynasty sired July winner Run For It (making this colt also a very close relation of that R1.8 million plus earner) the family of Horse Of The Year Free My Heart

Lot 105 – out of Gr1 winner Fading Light, this filly is a half-sister to eight winners, including Gr1 2yo Mystical Twilight and she is also a three – parts sister to the dam of Gr3 winning 2yo Red Chesnut Road

Lot 106 – a half-sister to 4 winners including a Gr3 Flamboyant Stakes runner up, this filly is out of SP daughter of US champion sire Thunder Gulch and Gr1 winner Far Out Beast, the same family as Epsom Derby/St Leger winner St Paddy and a direct descendant of Pretty Polly

Lot 113 – a half-sister to 3 winners, including a black type performer, this filly (bred like Gr3 winner Blaze Of Noon) is out of a Gr1 winning 2yo and she is a direct descendant of Gr1 Paddock Stakes winner Luticia

Lot 115 – a half-brother to a five time winner, this colt is out of a speedy ¾ sister to US Gr3 winner Daring Kathy, and this is the family of US champions Fort Marcy and Key To The Mint and classic winner Silver Patriarch

JAY PEG

Equus Champion and dual international Gr1 winner, sire of graded stakes winners Exit Here, Peggy Jay, Hot Affair, Olympic Owen and Hot Affair as well as R2.9 million earner Victorious Jay

Lot 64 – bred like graded winners Flash Drive and Hot Affair (out of Captain Al mare), this colt is from the same family as Jay Peg (and champion Kochka) himself and is thus inbred to the mare Ladies Game and champion sire Al Mufti

JUDPOT

Kingmambo’s half brother is well established as a successful sire, with his progeny including Gr1 horses Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo, Deputy Jud, Juxtapose and Rocketball

Lot 44 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of an Oaks runner up half-sister to another filly who was second in an Oaks, family of US Gr1 winners Cacoethes and Subordination

Lot 79 – bred on the potent A P Indy/Storm Cat

cross, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes horses, including Fillies Guineas runner up Winter Ade and second dam is front running stakes winner Light Fandango

Lot 88 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to 3 stakes winners, including 16 time Gr2 winner Bound By Honour, and is from the same branch of the Drohsky family as Gr1 winning sprinter Noble Heir

KEEP THE FAITH

A record breaking son of US champion and multiple champion Japanese sire Sunday Silence, he is the sire of multiple Gr1 winning sire Trust In A Gust

Lot 81 – this colt (a full brother to a seven time winner in Australia) is a half/full brother to six winners who won 26 races between them and he is out of a four time winning daughter of Golden Slipper winner Danzero – damsire of Gr1 winners Exopshere, Luger and December Draw

KING OF KINGS

2000 Guineas winner sire of such high class performers as King’s Chapel, Reigning To Win, Ike’s Dream, King’s Temptress, Zooming Zellie, King’s Knight and recent 2yo stakes winner Daring Diva

Lot 156 – this colt is a full brother to Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winner King’s Temptress and his dam is a Model Man ½ sister to Gr1 winning champion Golden Taipan

KITTEN’S JOY

Champion Turf Horse, and multiple Gr1 winner, he is a former US champion sire, whose 70 plus stakes winners include three Breeders Cup winners (all on turf), US champion Big Blue Kitten and Gr1 Eclipse Stakes winner Hawkbill

Lot 101 – this well bred filly is out of an Unbridled’s Song half-sister to 2 stakes horses and her second dam (a full sister to good sire Honor Grades) is a half-sister to US classic winners and top class sires A P Indy and Summer Squall, also the family of champions Duke Of Marmalade, Wolfhound and Lemon Drop Kid (himself a leading sire), former SA champion sire Al Mufti and Derby winner Ruler Of The World

MASTER OF MY FATE

Winner of six of just eight outings, including the Gr2 Premier Trophy, he is a son of two champions in seven times champion sire Jet Master and champion racemare Promisefrommyheart, by prominent broodmare sire Elliodor

Lot 139 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo and sire What A Prospect and second dam is by great sire Sharpen Up (broodmare sire of Danehill Dancer etc)

ORATORIO

Triple Gr1 winning champion, this son of Danehill was twice champion sire in Italy, and has seven international Gr1 winners to his credit, first local 2yos include unbeaten Sacred Oration and feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

Lot 33 – a half-brother to Gr3 performer Alexander, this colt (bred on the very potent Danehill/Sharpen Up cross) is out of a Diesis half-sister to a US Gr2 winner and this is the family of US Gr1 winners Data Link and Hymn Book. His 1st 3 dams are by Diesis, Deputy Minister and Alydar!

Lot 84 – this colt, out of a Gr1 daughter of top broodmare sire Elliodor, is a half brother to 4 winners including Gold Bowl hero Canterbury Tale and stakes filly Journal, his dam is a full sister to SW sprinter Studio Star

Lot 107 – this colt is out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to a Gr3 winner, from the same family as R4 000 000 plus earner and Gr1 winner Captain America, and this is the great Queen of Light family

Lot 147 – this filly (bred on a similar cross to the sire’s Gr1 winner Beethoven) is a half-sister to 3 good winners, including Gr1 Majorca runner up Star Express, and is out of a 3 time winning half-sister to Gr3 performer Star Of Liberty, dam of Danehill line sired Gr3 winner Bull Valley

Lot 153 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners – of which four are stakes winners! This tally includes multiple Gr1 winning champion Val De Ra and dual Merchants winner Tevez

PATHFORK

Unbeaten champion at two, and from the same family as El Gran Senor and Redoute’s Choice, the former Gr1 National Stakes winners’ first crop has produced such stakes horses as Red Chesnut Road, Turbo and Precious Pansy – a 2yo feature race winner on debut

Lot 8 – bred on the same cross as Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road (and inbred to Sadler’s Wells), this filly is out of a winning ¾ sister to Horse Of The Year Celtic Grove and to the dam of Equus Champion Marinaresco

Lot 25 – a half-sister to 6 winners, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 filly Spirit Ofthe Dance, her second dam won the SA Oaks and this is the family of Gr1 winning filly Love Is In The Air

Lot 111 – a half-sister to 4 winners, including Gr3 winner Fair Rosalind, this filly is out of a stakes placed daughter of US champion sire Thunder Gulch and is from the same family as champion 2yo and Gr1 sire Talkin Man

Lot 126 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a six time stakes winning daughter of UK Champion Sire Danehill Dancer, from the family of Gr1 winning siblings Lily Of The Valley and Dubai World Cup runner up Mubtaahij

Lot 127 – out of a mare with 100% winners to runners, this filly is out of a stakes winning daughter of US champion and top class sire Lemon Drop Kid, from the same family as US champion Chief’s Crown, Kentucky Derby winning filly Winning Colors and Japan Cup winner Tap Dance City

PHILANTHROPIST

From the same family as National Assembly, Sovereign Dancer and What A Pleasure, his first small overseas crops produced champions Pender Harbour and Phil’s Dream, and his first SA crops have produced graded winner She’s A Giver and Singapore Sling as well as this season stakes 2yo Outlander

Lot 18 – a half-brother to a 3 time winner, this colt is out of a Fort Wood daughter of fast racemare Forecast, and he is from the same family as November Hcp winner Likeithot

Lot 23 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (inbred to the great mare Grey Flight) is out of a National Assembly half-sister to 3 stakes winners, – two of whom being sired by a Roberto line sire, like this filly on sale

Lot 46 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a winning Silvano sister to a champion and her second dam is Oaks winner Summer Line, family of Gr1 winning 2yo Gold Tax

Lot 48 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a Gr3 placed Royal Academy half-sister to Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Charge Forward, and second dam is Gr1 Allan Robertson winner Sydney’s Dream

Lot 49 – another inbred to Grey Flight, this filly is out of a stakes placed own sister to Gr2 Emerald Cup winner Narc, second dam is also dam of Roberto line graded winner Captain’s Secret

Lot 59 – this filly is a full sister to Listed Ruffian Stakes runner up Outlander, whose stakes placed five time winning dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Zeeno

Lot 96 – another inbred to Grey Flight, this colt is out of a stakes placed ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, and her second dam was a Gr3 winner at two, the family of Gr1 winners Fort Defiance, Bold Thatch (by National Assembly), Vega and Villandry

Lot 131 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners, including a stakes performer, and is out of a Gulch ½ sister to a French stakes winner, the family of Gr1 winners Byword, Proviso, Continent Zambezi Sun, and champion Wandesta among others

Lot 140 – a brother to a winner, this colt is out of a speedy four time winner and is from the family of local Gr1 sprinter Tycoon Rosita among others

Lot 144 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a stakes placed winner, this colt (inbred to Derby winner Roberto) is from the same Best In Show as champions Aldebaran, Spinning World, Pathfork, Redoute’s Choice, El Gran Senor, Try My Best, Xaar and Rags To Riches among others

Lot 152 – a half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom won three, this filly is from the immediate family of current high class Australian Gr1 winner English and former star miler and top class sire Grand Lodge, and she is a direct descendant of Coronation Stakes winner Magic Flute and further back 1000 Guineas winner Cresta Run

POMODORO

Versatile July winning son of seven times champion sire Jet Master and Fillies Guineas winner and Broodmare Of The Year Golden Apple, and bred on the same cross as champion sprinter J J The Jet Plane and champion filly In The Fast Lane

Lot 28 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, one of whom won five, he is out of a four time winning daughter of Royal Academy from the family of French Derby runner up Solid Illusion and 2000 Guineas winner Right Tack

Lot 36 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 stakes performers, including champion sprinter and sire Captain Of All, a triple Gr1 winner

Lot 92 – a half-brother to 3 winners, one of whom won four, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Horse Of The Year Fantastic Light and 20 time stakes winner Mixed Appeal, inbred to Glorious Song through half-brothers Rakeen and Rahy

Lot 149 – out of a Gr3 placed winner of three, this colt’s second dam is six time Gr3 winner Waterwise, from the same family as champion filly In The Fast Lane, who is bred on very similar lines to Pomodoro himself

Lot 151 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to multiple graded winner Sweet Virginia, whose son Strongman (renamed Horse Of Fortune) is a stakes winner in both South Africa and Hong Kong

POTALA PALACE

Gr1 winner at two, who accounted for such notables as Gimmethegreenlight, Master Plan and Love Struck, he is from the same female line as leading sires Sadler’s Wells, Nureyev, Fairy King and Reform, and same male line as Galileo, Frankel, Kitten’s Joy and Medaglia D’Oro

Lot 85 – this filly, inbred to the great mare Fairy Bridge, is out of a four time stakes winner from the same family as champion filly Up The Creek, and international champions Coaltown and Ribofilio

Lot 130 – this colt is out of a daughter of stakes placed Irish 2yo, he is from the family of champion filly Katies and Japanese Horse Of The Year and sire Admire Moon

QUERARI

A Gr1 winning son of champion sprinter Oasis Dream, he shares his broodmare sire with Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom, first crops have yielded graded winners Cosmic Light, Kangaroo Jack and Querari Falcon

Lot 39 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a four time winning daughter of Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner Rambo’s Jewel, like Euro stars Treve, Generous and Imagine, he traces back in female line to the mare Russ – Marie

Lot 91 – a half-sister to 2 multiple winners, this filly (inbred to Danzig) is out of stakes winning granddaughter of Danehill from the family of Gr1 winners Above The Deck and Deck The Halls, and SA Gr1 winner King Of Pain

Lot 132 – a half-brother to a six time winner, this colt is out of a Silvano half-sister to a Guineas winner from the same family as 2000 Guineas Nonoalco and top sire Malibu Moon

ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Winner of seven Gr1 races in a row, the former Horse Of The Year is sire of Gr1 winners Samitar, Eagle Mountain, Europa Point, Varenar, Diamondrella, Europa Point and Mount Nelson

Lot 43 – inbred to Danehill, this colt is out of a daughter of champion sire Fastnet Rock and a stakes winning Sadler’s Wells half-sister to undefeated Gr1 Oaks winner Catchascatchcan, dam of Breeders’ Cup Mile runner up Antonius Pius (by Danzig)

Lot 63 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 winning 2yo and successful US sire Jump Start, and to the dam of unbeaten US Gr1 winning 3yo Mastery, the family of top sires Miswaki and Southern Halo, as well as French classic winner Lacovia

Lot 71 – this filly is out of a mare by Galileo and is from the same Best In Show family as the Danehill line champions Redoute’s Choice, Designs On Rome and Peeping Fawn, as well as current hot sire Manhattan Rain and champions Spinning World, Aldebaran and local sire Pathfork

Lot 83 – another closely inbred to Danehill (as is local Gr2 winner Brazuca), this filly is out of a Galileo own sister to a stakes winner from the same family as Gr1 winning siblings Most Improved and Ectot

Lot 117 – a half-sister to five winners, including a stakes placed dam of a classic winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Heart Of Darkness, from the family of champion sire Elusive Quality

Lot 150 – this filly is out of a Galileo own sister to a stakes placed dam of a Guineas winner, and her third dam is US champion and Breeders’ Cup winner Phone Chatter, also ancestress of Gr1 winners In Lingerie and Dixie Chatter

Lot 159 – out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses, this filly’s second dam is a three parts sister to Arc winner and Gr1 sire Sakhee, from the family of US champion sire Broad Brush and 2yo champion and top class sire Capote

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Now deceased, the stakes winning son of Gone West left behind a plethora of top class horses including the Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm, and recent Gr3 Sycamore Sprint winner Seattle Singer

Lot 65 – inbred to Gone West, this colt is out of a winning Western Winter ½ sister to the Gr1 winners Al Nitak and The Sheik, and second dam was Broodmare Of The Year, the family of champions Politician and Ragusa

Lot 67 – a half-sister to a useful winner, this filly (bred on the same cross as Guineas winner Elusive Gold) is out of a three time winning half-sister to Gr3 filly Crystal Glamour, from the same family as Gone West line Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 100 – out of a winning daughter of Danehill Dancer (damsire of Horse Of The Year Minding among others), this filly is a three parts sister to smart stakes performer Pacific Spirit, from the same family as sire legends Sadler’s Wells, Nureyev and Fairy King

Lot 138 – out of a winning Encosta De Lago sister to a stakes horse, this filly’s third dam is Gr1 Coronation Stakes winner Sophisticat – herself a daughter of champion sire Storm Cat and US champion Serena’s Song, whose descendants include US champion and sire Honor Code and Breeders’ Cup runner up and KZN sire Noble Tune

SEVENTH ROCK

Gr1 winning 2yo and son of two champions, he is the sire of Equus Champion Seventh Plain, Gr1 winning 2yo Guiness and Gr3 Algoa Cup victor Stonehenge among others

Lot 52 – this filly is out of a Jet Master half-sister to Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint runner up African Ruler, and second dam is Gr2 Camellia Stakes winner Chant De Nuit

Lot 60 – this colt, whose dam won twice, is from the same family as Gr1 winning siblings Real Princess and William Longsword, as well as Dubai champion and Gr1 sire Victory Moon and champion and Gr1 producer Imperious Sue

SILVANO

Champion sire of 19 Gr1 winners, whose top flight winners this season include Nightingale and Orchid Island, and is also sire of 2017 Guineas 1 – 2 finishers Janoobi and Al Sahem

Lot 29 – a half-brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a Storm Cat half-sister to 2 graded winners, and is from the same family as champions Private Zone and Breeders’ Cup winner Chief Bearhart, as well as breed shaping champion sire Mr Prospector

Lot 57 – a half-sister to 5 winners (from as many foals to race), this filly, bred like champions Bold Silvano and Kings Gambit, as well as this season’s Gr1 performer Al Sahem, is out of a daughter of Gr2 winner Vino Rosa, and is a sister in blood to Gr2 filly Vino Veritas

Lot 99 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including a Gr1 2yo, this colt (bred on the same cross as Met winner Martial Eagle) is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of champion sire Jallad

Lot 122 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 4 stakes horses, including July winning sire Pomodoro, and second dam is Guineas winner and Broodmare Of The Year Golden Apple

Lot 124 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a daughter of an Australian Gr1 winning half-sister to Gr1 Spring Champion Stakes winner Coronation Day Lot 125 – a half-brother to Sentinel Stakes winner Arianos Bagofgold, this colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr1 winning sprinter Contador, and is from the same family as champions Roland’s Song, National Emblem and Mazarin

SPEIGHTSTOWN

Champion sprinter and Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner, now one of the leading sires in US, his stock includes Gr1 winners Haynesfield, Lord Shanakill, Golden Ticket, Dance To Bristol and Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Tamarkuz, sire sons Lord Shanakill and Munnings have both sired Gr1 winners

Lot 9 – this colt (a half-brother to 3 overseas winners) is out of a Pulpit half-sister to a US Gr2 winner on turf, his second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner Coronado’s Quest, and this is the same family as US champion filly Ruffian, successful sire Icecapade and Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus

Lot 34 – a half-sister to a 3 time winner, this filly is out of a Holy Bull three parts sister to Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, whose half-brother is multiple Gr1 winner Tiago, this filly is bred on the same Speightstown/Holy Bull cross as Gr2 winner and successful sire Munnings TRIPPI Champion sire of more than 65 stakes winners, his best include the Gr1 winners Inara, Afrikaburn, Real Princess, For The Lads and R Heat Lighting, as well as Equus Champion Hammie’s Hooker and current high class performers Gold Standard and Trip To Heaven

Lot 12 – a half-sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of a half-sister to a stakes winning filly (also second dam of Derby winner It’s My Turn), from the same Olivia family as Gr1 winning siblings Alpha Omega and Final Claim (dam of Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement)

Lot 15 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly (bred on the same cross as Trippi’s high class son Trip Tease) is out of a seven time stakes winner, whose dam is Gr1 winner Cool Success Lot 38 – out of a mare by El Prado (damsire of recent Gr1 winner Heavenly Blue), this colt (a half-brother to 4 winners) is a direct descendant of the great mare Plucky Liege, and his relatives include top class US sires Fappiano and Quiet American and July winner Hunting Tower

Lot 74 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winner Fine Feather and to the dam of graded winners Captain’s Flame and Fragrant Al

Lot 75 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 multiple winners, including feature race winner Taptap Makhatini, and is out of a three parts sister to Gr1 Met winner Alastor

Lot 114 – this colt is out of Gr2 Fillies Guineas runner up Generous Anna and his third dam is New Zealand Gr1 winner Lady Madonna

Lot 136 – this colt is a half-brother to four winners including stakes winner Ocean’s Swift, from the same family as champions Prairie Oyster, National Emblem and Roland’s Song, as well as current Gr1 filly Safe Harbour

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winner and European champion who earned more than £2 million on the track and won the Gr1 Champion Stakes twice, three of his first five runners have finished in the money

Lot 20 – a half-brother to winner, this colt is out of a half-sister to French Gr1 winner King’s Apostle, from the family of outstanding Australian racemare Atlantic Jewel, his third and fourth dams both won Gr1 races at two

Lot 58 – this filly is out of a Gr3 Jet Master half-sister to millionaire and Equus Champion Hammie’s Hooker, whose 10 wins included five graded triumphs

Lot 103 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a daughter of Gr3 winning 2yo Electro Step, from the family of graded winning fillies Empress Crown and Fire Tread

Lot 141 – this filly is out of a five time winning stakes winner and Oaks runner up, and is from the same family as Derby winner Haymaker VAR Sprint king, whose top offspring include champions Variety Club, Val De Ra and Via Africa, his current flagbearers included graded winners Exquisite Touch and Rivarine and unbeaten 2yo Varallo

Lot 6 – this colt is a three parts brother to Gr1 Mercury Sprint winner August Rush and to Gr3 winner Miss October, his third dam is July winning champion Devon Air – also third dam of Var’s stakes winning daughter She’s A Pippa

Lot 32 – a full brother to stakes fillies La Volta and Valeta (dam of Gr3 winner She’s A Giver), this colt is also a half-brother to July third Chesalon and his dam is Gr1 winner Sarabande, whose Oratorio colt fetched R3.2 million at this sale last year

Lot 98 – this filly is out of a daughter of exported stakes winning sprinter Gathering Storm, a half-sister to Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner Tornado King

Lot 104 – this filly is out of a seven time winning half-sister to 34 time winner and stakes winner Hear The Drums and her second dam was a stakes winner at two, the family of Gr1 Hollywood Derby winner Procida

Lot 108 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Fillies Guineas winning daughter of top class sire Kahal, and his dam is a half-sister to Gr1 performer Catmandu, the family of Epsom Derby winners Sir Percy and Teenoso

Lot 129 – out of a Gr2 daughter of Horse Of The Year Rock Of Gibraltar, this filly’s second dam is a four time stakes winning daughter of highly successful US sire and broodmare sire Broken Vow

VISIONAIRE

Gr1 winning half-brother to US Gr1 winner Tara’s Tango, this former Leading First Crop Sire’s first SA crop produced Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun and Gr3 winning 2yo Royal Pleasure, and is also sire of impressive recent 2yo winner Real Vision and Gr3 winner Africa Rising

Lot 2 – this filly, a half-sister to 5 winners including stakes winner Fox Hunt, is out of an own sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Decorated Hero and half-sister to the dams of Graded winners Umngazi and Royal Exit

Lot 4 – out of a mare by Forestry (damsire of Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist), this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to a Gr1 winner and third dam is champion Wavering Girl – a half-sister to four graded winners including late SA sire Parade Leader, the family of champions Singspiel, Glorious Song, Devil’s Bag and Dubai Duty Free winner Vivlos

Lot 5 – a half-sister to Gr2 winning filly Intergalactic, this filly is out of a Galileo daughter of a stakes winning Tale Of The Cat mare, from the famed La Troienne family of Kentucky Derby winner Go For Gin

Lot 7 – this colt is out of a Kahal half-sister to Oaks winner Veiled Essence, second dam is a stakes winning daughter of Foveros

Lot 11 – this colt is out of a Kahal half-sister to Oaks winner Veiled Essence and another 9 time stakes winner

Lot 16 – this colt, from the family of Met winner Angus, is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses, and second dam is Golden Slipper winner Dignify

Lot 77 – a half-sister to 6 winners (the dam has 100% strike rate winners to runners), this filly is out of a winning daughter of champion racemare and multiple Gr1 winner Vesta

Lot 93 – this colt is a half brother to 4 winners, including stakes winner Distinguished and Oaks third Coby, and his Golden Slipper winning dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winner Angus

Lot 112 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt (bred on the same cross as Heaps Of Fun) is out of a sister to a stakes horse and to the dam of Gr3 winning 2yo Thekkady

Lot 128 – this colt is out of a winning Fort Wood half-sister to 2 graded stakes winners

WARM WHITE NIGHT

Dual Gr1 winning half-brother to champion Highland Night, the son of champion sire Western Winter is the sire of graded winners Hard Day’s Night and Harlem Shake

Lot 94 – a half-brother to five winners including Gr3 winner Depardieu, this colt is out of a stakes placed six time winning half-sister to Horse Of The Year and multiple Gr1 winner Winter Solstice, who, like Warm White Night, is by Western Winter, family of recent Gr3 winner Nother Russia

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winning son of Western Winter from the family of Sir Tristram and Hyperion who is currently one of South Africa’s Leading First Crop Sires, his first crop includes stakes winner Fort Winter and debut winners Magical Wonderland and Dutch Philip

Lot 3 – a half brother to 2 winners, including a Gr3 2yo, this colt is out of a daughter of champion sire Giant’s Causeway, and second dam is a half-sister to French Gr1 winner Mary Linoa

Lot 69 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning daughter of National Assembly and Gr1 performer Grey Angel and this is the family of US Gr1 winning 2yo and successful sire Well Decorated

Lot 143 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including Gr3 Man O’War Sprint winner Exquisite Touch, and is out of a four time winning Elliodor mare from the family of Gr1 winner and sire Crimson Waves

Lot 145 – a half-sister to Gr1 performer Elevated, this filly is out of a stakes placed six time winning three parts sister to Gr1 sprinter Intellectual

WHERE’S THAT TIGER

A classic placed son of Storm Cat out of a sister to Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus, he has made his mark from limited opportunities with the likes of high class stakes performers Tiger’s Touch, Samurai Blade, Tiger Quest and Supertube

Lot 66 – this filly is out of a Dynasty half-sister to 2 stakes horses including Gr1 Golden Horse Casino Sprint runner up Snowdon, and her third dam, Broodmare Of The Year Loyal Linda, produced 3 Gr1 winners

ZOUSTAR

A dual Gr1 winning son of sensational but short lived sire Northern Meteor, Zoustar is out of a mare by champion sire Redoute’s Choice, and he had a first crop yearling fetch AUS$1 million at the Easter Sale

Lot 40 – a half-brother to a dual winner, this colt (inbred to Fairy Bridge) is out of a winning Galileo half-sister to Gr3 winner Rockwood and second dam is New Zealand 2000 Guineas winner Foxwood