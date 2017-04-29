Hollywood Or Bust

The 2yo filly arena is often a minefield of uncertainty and without a genuine standout in the field, Sunday’s R200 000 Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes looks a trappy race – with upset potential.

Twelve fillies will line up at the 1100m start and with most sparingly raced and a few class out-of-towners in the mix, a categorical selection looks dicey.

Faith

That’s unless one places faith in Joey Ramsden’s Made In Hollywood, who tops the SP ratings.

The daughter of Querari caught the attention with a runaway win at her second start.

She was fancied to go in next time out but was humbled by Gimmethegreenlight’s good son Dutch Philip – the standout Cape 2yo male at this stage.

Made In Hollywood has her first start in KZN and with Anton Marcus up will be looking to atone for that defeat.

Frank Robinson saddles one of the local hopes in Antonius Pius daughter, Under The Stars.

This good Greyville polytrack debut winner has her first show on the turf and if matching her poly strides may be worth including to beat the Capetonian.

Muis Robert’s maiden Flamboyant gets 2kgs from the winners and may be seen by some as a winner without a penalty after losing her race in the boardroom at Scottsville last Wednesday.

She has shown improvement at both her starts and is worth considering.

Kotzen Kids

Kenilworth debut winner Princess Peach was slow off next time when beaten 6 lengths by Call To Account in the Listed Summer Juvenile Stakes.

This beautifully bred daughter of Captain Al has been rested since Sun Met day, but is worth keeping an eye on.

Second of the Kotzen duo is Kuda Sprint third placed Gold Image, who finished two lengths ahead of susbsequent dual stakes winner Barrack Street on Met day.

The daughter of Horse Chestnut may need this after a 13 week break, but comes into contention on form and reputation.

Debut

Scottsville debut winner Awesomeness faces stronger at her second start.

The daughter of Alado caught the eye there as she was slow away and ran green before putting her act together late.

The Ivan Moore-trained debut winner Great Aim is another unknow. She won at 66-1 and it is difficult envisaging her following up on that.

The daughter of Main Aim did beat Rose Hill, who underlined the form strength when she ran another decent race next time when beaten 2 lengths by Sheza Rockstar.

The pacy Sean Tarry entry Lolita Delago has her first run in KZN after running a poor race in the Listed Storm Bird Stakes last time out.

Rain Dance

Neptune’s Rain has run two decent races – winning well on debut and then showing pace before being outrun late next time by Crymeariver.

She should not be intimidated by the drop in distance and is worthy of quartet inclusion.

Dennis Drier’s Vanity Fair showed pace on debut to stay on for third and then followed up with a smart win next time out.

She looks decent.

Holly’s Vision was backed to 9-10 to score an impressive Greyville polytrack debut win in mid February. The form looks rather weak and she takes a leap in class.

Roy’s Mojarra made her debut on the polytrack a week ago. She was unfancied and never showed. She faces a baptism of fire at her first outing on the grass.

Which Way?

It’s Made In Hollywood or bust.

With so many unexposed, the list of possible upsets is wide. Kotzen is effective in these races, while the well bred Vanity Fair and Under The Stars caught the eye when winning.