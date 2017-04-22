Welcoming Our Princess Today

South African-born Princess Charlene of Monaco, who will be a guest of honour at Turffontein today, was recently honoured on two new postage stamps issued by the Principality in commemoration of the 5th anniversary of her Foundation.

The former Olympic swimmer – who is married to Prince Albert II of Monaco – will now be seen on two new postage stamps released by the Monaco Stamp Office in commemoration of five years since she set up the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which helps teach young people to swim and get engaged in sporting activities.

She set up the foundation in 2012, five years after she stopped competitive swimming in 2007. The objective for the foundation was to raise public awareness to the danger of water by teaching children how to swim while also teaching preventive water safety measures.

With the main event of the day, the R1-million Empress Club Stakes named in her honour, HSH Princess Charlene has chosen to also add her support to two other races on the programme with two R250k maiden plates part of the day’s proceedings.

Proceeds from the entry fees paid by the connections looking to be involved in each of those 1400m maidens will be paid to the Highveld Horse Care Unit.

They are one of three beneficiaries on the day with the Red Cross and Gugu Lesizwe School also supported by Her Serene Highness.