Shadwell Lead On Aggregate

The 2017 Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale ended last week as the second greatest in the company’s 150 year history.

The average ended at $355,875 (a 26% year-on-year increase) with the median at $260,000 (a 30% year-on-year increase) and clearance rate at an extremely healthy 85%.

In a stunning three days which saw a buying bench gather from all corners of the globe, records were set across the board including:

Arrowfield Stud’s $20,040,000 gross is the highest ever for a vendor at an Australian Yearling Sale, beating the previous record set in 2008

There have been 22 yearlings sell in Australasia in 2017 for $1 million or more, of which 18 have come at Inglis and 17 at this Easter Sale alone

17 Yearlings selling for $1 million or more in one sale is the third highest, behind 2008 Easter (28 Lots) and 2007 Easter (23)

Record prices have been set for the progeny of Medaglia d’Oro ($2.4m), I Am Invincible ($1.6m), Sebring ($1.4m), Not A Single Doubt ($1.25m), Exceed And Excel ($1.2m), Written Tycoon ($1m) and Zoustar ($1m)

The sale average of $356,755 is second-highest Easter average ever

Vendors were again the big winners, with almost half enjoying a 100% clearance rate.

Record-setters Arrowfield topped the Gross figures by more than $11 million, while Segenhoe Stud were leaders by average, selling 10 Lots at an average of $650,000.

On Day 3 alone Arrowfield sold five Lots for $1 million or more, including the overall sale-topper Lot 333, a Redoute’s Choice x Secluded brother to Blue Diamond runner-up Pariah, which Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum’s racing manager Tim Stakemire paid $2.5 million for.

Arrowfield sold seven Lots in total for $1 million or more from their 34 sales over the three days, ending with a 92% clearance rate.

“Inglis put together a very strong buying bench so all credit must go to them in all honesty,’’ Arrowfield’s John Messara said.

“We bought a very strong product to market but Inglis bought the market together from all around the world and when you get a strong product and a strong market, you get maximum results.

“We had the product that was in demand and the market was there for it. We’re very fortunate.’’

On the $2.5 million sale-topper, Messara wasn’t surprised the colt attracted significant attention from the buying bench.

“I was expecting a big price but I didn’t know what that price would be,’’ he said.

“It’s fitting that Redoute’s should top the sale too because he’s been leading sire here for so long now.’’

Leading buyer by Lots purchased was Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott with 14 Lots, while by aggregate was Shadwell Stud with $5,755,000.

The leading sire by aggregate was Snitzel ($20,425,000) with a remarkable 38 of his 39 progeny offered selling, while by average was Not A Single Doubt at $750,000 from three sales.

Buyers were present s from all around the world including Japan, North America, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East and of course Australia.