Investec Derby Entry At 136

Group One winner Thunder Snow features among 10 exciting second entries revealed on Wednesda for this year’s premier Classic, the £1.5 million Investec Derby, which has the richest prize money ever offered in Britain.

This brings the number of three-year-olds going forward for glory in the Investec Derby to 136.

The most famous of all Flat races is run over 2400m at Epsom Downs, with a maximum field of 20 runners, on Saturday, June 3, the second and final day of the Investec Derby Festival

The Godolphin-owned son of Helmet stormed to an impressive five-length success in the Criterium International over seven furlongs at Saint-Cloud, France, in October and is unbeaten in two appearances on dirt in Dubai so far this year, including a last-gasp victory in the Gr2 UAE Derby on March 25.

Thunder Snow’s trainer Saeed bin Suroor, successful in the 1995 Investec Derby with Lammtarra, has also added Best Solution, runner-up in the 2000m Gr1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on the same card as the Criterium International, and impressive Kempton Park maiden scorer Leshlaa to the 2017 Investec Derby.

Godolphin is responsible for five second entries to Britain’s leading Classic race, including Syphax (Kevin Ryan) and Best Of Days (Hugo Palmer), who were separated by a head when finishing first and second in the G3 Acomb Stakes at York’s Ebor festival in August.

Best Of Days went on to frank the form of that race when gaining a neck verdict in Newmarket’s G2 Royal Lodge Stakes in October.