Jackson’s Brother Tops Select Sale

A full brother to multiple Gr1 winner and Highlands, a part of Ridgemont, stallion Jackson topped the Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale held at the Johannesburg casino venue on Friday evening.

The climax of the sale was reached late in proceedings as the magnificent colt (#157), offered by Highlands, was the third last of the 159 lots offered and reached a highest telephone bid of R3,8 million by Form Bloodstock.

This eclipsed the joint highest price of R3,2 million achieved in 2016, but the averages and median were, not unexpectedly, down year on year.

The top filly sold on the evening was the well-related daughter of Captain Al (#118) out of a mare by champion sire Giant’s Causeway, who was sold to Chris van Niekerk’s Rainbow Beach Trading for R2,6 million.

Mayfair Speculators were the top buyer, with their 15 purchases totalling R7 115 000 at an average of R474 333.

Klawervlei Stud topped the vendor’s table with their 30 lots banking a total of R15 775 000 at an average of R525 833.

With 40 less lets catalogued in 2017, the aggregate dropped from the 2016 total of R63 085 000 to R41 650 000.

The sale average was R317 939 (R377 754 in 2016), while the median dropped from R225 000 in 2016 to R175 000.

Click here for the price list