Bekker’s ‘Never Been Better’

While his family have threatened to turn up with banners and supporters club in tow at Kenilworth on Saturday, the 45 year old Jannie Bekker is a little more pragmatic about his first ride in nine years.

“It’s probably not often that two old ‘toppies’ make a comeback on the same afternoon but Easter weekend is as good a time as any I suppose,” joked the former Gauteng based Bekker, who moved with his wife of many years and three children to the Cape four years ago.

The amiable former top jockey, who achieved great success outside of South Africa on the tight Champ de Mars circuit in Mauritius, Dubai and then in Zimbabwe, was referring to the simultaneous return to action of his colleague, Piet Botha.

Read Piet’s story

Agonising body pain from his muscles and skeletal structure led to the talented former Mike de Kock apprentice hanging up his boots in 2008.

“I think many jockeys put off the inevitable and break through the pain threshold. But eventually mine became unbearable and I had no choice,” he said of the difficult decision to give up race-riding in his late thirties.

Graduating in the SA Jockey Academy class of 1992, that included the likes of Deon Sampson, Andre Hoffman and present day Joey Ramsden assistant trainer, Ricardo ‘Avo’ Sobotker aka ‘The Colonel, the athletic and sporting Jannie Bekker made quick strides

Citing the professional grounding he enjoyed as an apprentice to future champion trainer Mike de Kock as the cornerstone of his career, Jannie reminisced about some of the great horses he rode.

“I won the Starling Stakes on Ilha Da Vitoria – she was the best I rode. National Icon was top-class too. I was fortunate to ride good horses for top stables.”

No stranger to the Cape, Jannie rode here for a stint in his prime, booting home some good winners for Piet Steyn.

After retiring from the saddle, he opened up Computer retail outlets with some success.

“The Matrix brand has proven a success. Good businesses don’t run themselves, but I have time to commit myself to putting it all in. Coupled with the fact that I have been pain free for over five years now, I was itching to get back to riding winners.”

In the course of patting a police horse in the parking area outside his business while chatting to Cape jockey Richard Fourie just under 2 years ago, Jannie realised that he was missing the thrill of riding.

“Richard said I should come and ride work. He made it sound so bloody easy! But I defied myself and the sceptics and took the plunge. It’s been a long road and my one ride on Saturday is a big moment,” he said.

Joey Ramsden has thrown Jannie something of a bone with a serious bit of meat on it.

He rides the exciting Dynasty filly Rose In Bloom, who won her second start well in the silks of Brian and Kathy Finch.

“She’s a really smart filly and as Joey (Ramsden) and Brian (Finch) have been so supportive and instrumental in me succeeding in getting my licence back, I’d like to win it. Let’s say there is nothing like a bit of pressure to keep us focussed,” he laughed.