Stolen Horses

Lyndon Barends has confirmed that the NHA will be launching an investigation into the theft of two Thoroughbreds from Jenny Millington’s THRC in Philippi on Wednesday, 12 April 2017.

The intruders cut through some fencing and removed Wavin’ Flag and Maximum Flo at around lunch time last Wednesday. A frantic, multi-agency effort ensued and both horses were returned to the THRC in Philippi on Friday, 14 April 2017.

It seems the horses were stolen for the purposes of bush racing on the Cape flats. While Wavin’ Flag survived the ordeal relatively unscathed, Maximum Flo was less fortunate and had to be euthanised on humane grounds.