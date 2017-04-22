Jessica’s ‘Best Moment Ever’

Mauritzfontein’s Jessica Slack labelled it ‘one of the best moments ever’ with multiple champion trainer Mike de Kock echoing her sentiments, after the Tiger Ridge filly Nother Russia had stormed to her maiden Gr1 success in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Turffontein on Saturday.

While eyebrows were raised in some quarters when the R1 million HSH Princess Charlene Of Monaco Gr1 Empress Club Stakes was delayed a week to fit into the royal schedule, the climax of a thrilling sentimental win for South African horseracing’s own ‘royal families’ dominated matters on a big day.

With Mike de Kock having saddled the winner’s champion dam Mother Russia in this race in 2010, as well as more recently Europa Point (2012) and Majmu (2015), the champagne flowed on a thrilling afternoon of glorious success for the association with the yellow and black silks that put the champion conditioner on the map.

Off her relatively modest 96 rating, the recent spectacular winner of the Gr3 Acacia Handicap looked to have a big ask at level weights facing what was regarded as one of the best fields to line up in this prestigious event in many years.

But Nother Russia showed that she is way better than everybody (including the handicapper) thinks and that she has every intention of racing into the golden hoofprints of her star Mum.

Racing from a decent draw this time, Craig Zackey had Nother Russia much handier than she was in the Acacia, and placed her six lengths off the action as Heaps Of Fun led Negroamaro and Fort Ember for home.

Anton Marcus brought Fort Ember into serious contention at the 450m, but the daughter of Elusive Fort, racing in cheek pieces for the first time, came under immediate pressure.

Running around, she didn’t appear to be enjoying herself and that’s when Zackey and Nother Russia made their move.

The lovely chestnut glided into the lead down the centre, and with many finishing strongly around her, she looked to have a race on her hands.

But despite the apparent threats, Nother Russia was just too good on the day and she stormed home mostly unchallenged to beat the gallant Bella Sonata, who had come from stone last and had to play bridesmaid to the De Kock galloper for her second consecutive race, by 1,40 lengths in a time of 96,86 secs.

The top two finished well ahead of the third placed Sean Tarry outsider Tahini, who held her fancied flying and very consistent stablemate Safe Harbour out of third position.

Tarry also saddled fifth placed finisher, Trophy Wife, who played up at the start.

The 7-2 favourite Fort Ember had every chance but faded out to midfield and 5 lengths off the winner.

Lone Cape raider Star Express was well placed for a long way, but failed to live up to trainer Justin Snaith’s dream win with Dancer’s Daughter in 2009. She faded badly late and finished last some 18,75 lengths back.

Jockey Craig Zackey is enjoying a dream run and registered another career Gr1 – Dom Zaki’s Arabian Beat was his first in the 2015 SA Nursery. Zackey has never regretted the day he decided to take his chances with the naughty youngster!

The young rider said that ‘the penny was now starting to drop’ and suggested that the winner is ‘very good’.

Mike de Kock called it a family affair – “From Mother Russia to Mother Mary (Slack) and daughter Jessica buying the filly – to my family being part of the team. What a moment!”

He thanked leading Horse Behaviouralist Malan du Toit for ‘weaving his magic’.

An elated Jessica Slack was over the moon and confirmed that Nother Russia ‘wasn’t the easiest of fillies’.

“I can’t believe it . What a moment! I have so many people to thank – Mike and Matthew de Kock, Craig Zackey, Malan du Toit, Matthew Sham for transporting the most spoilt filly in the world – my Mum – and Jehan Malherbe for buying her,” she said.

Nother Russia was an inspired purchase (albeit without Mum Mary’s knowledge) by Form Bloodstock on behalf of Jessica Slack for R550 000 off the National Yearling Sale.

She was bred by Wilgerbosdrift by Tiger Ridge out of the champion Windrush racemare, Mother Russia.

The latter, who raced in the Klawervlei silks when originally trained by Joey Ramsden, won 13 of her 27 starts.

The champion was bought in training by Mary Slack as a broodmare prospect and transferred to Mike de Kock – whereafter she added 3 further Gr1’s to her sparkling total of 4 Gr1 successes – which included a rare fairer sex score in the prestigious 2011 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

Nother Russia has now won 5 races with 4 places from 9 starts for stakes of R1 021 625.

Nother Russia is entered for the Gr1 Premier’s Champions Challenge on 6 May – where she will bump the champion Legal Eagle.

A decision will be made before Wednesday as to whether she runs or not.