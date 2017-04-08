July Entries Due

It’s hard to believe it’s that time again! Entries for the 121st running of the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July close at 11h00 on Wednesday 12 April.

Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event will take place at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday 1 July 2017.

The final field will be announced on the afternoon of Tuesday 20 June, and the traditional Vodacom Durban July Gallops will take place at Greyville Racecourse on Thursday 22 June.

Important dates:

First Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 8 May

First Supp. Entries: Close 11:00 T uesday, 9 May

Second Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 29 May

Final Supp. En tries: Close 11:00 Mon day, 12 June

Weights Published: Tues day, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 19 June

The fashion theme this year is the Colour Of Magic.

The event will be preceded by a full programme of fashion competitions and shows