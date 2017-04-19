Snaith Appoints Top Jockey

Bernard Fayd’Herbe has been appointed first jockey to Snaith Racing’s Cape Town operation and he celebrated by riding a double for the stable at Kenilworth on Saturday plus a winner for Harold Crawford, writes Michael Clower.

Chris Snaith said: “We have given Bernard carte blanche and he is well worth it. He will ride all ours in Cape Town that he can do the weight on. We can’t operate with jockeys wanting to get off horses any longer.”

Fayd’Herbe has had a long, but sometimes on-off, association with the stable and there was a similar arrangement in the first half of last season until the yard decided to shop around for lighter jockeys.

Fayd’Herbe said: “My weight is good. I managed to get down to 55kg for one of my rides in Dubai and I will probably ride at 57kg here.”

Snaith snr was particularly impressed with the advice Fayd’Herbe gave him about 1 400m maiden winner The Right Road, explaining: “Bernard suggested trying him over further after he rode him over 1 200m – and it’s nice to have someone who can get off a horse and point you in the right direction like that.”

