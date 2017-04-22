Kenilworth First Timers Today

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – FOREST PRINCE (1): A nice type but is not a betting proposition on debut – however he cannot be left out of the quartet and is one to follow.

ERIC SANDS

Race 1 – SEVENTH RULE (6): Quite a nice horse but could need it, but can run a nice race.

GLEN PULLER

Trainer could not be contacted.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – VIRTUE (10): Nice horse, still a bit backward and if he is not too green – expecting a fair run.

