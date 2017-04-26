Kenilworth Today – First Timers

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – BADAWEE (2): Is bred to stay so the race will do him good.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – BEN-HUR (3): The trip will be a bit sharp so we are not expecting too much but he is doing well and could run a fair race.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 3 – STREETFIGHTING MAN (8): Is a smart colt but is expected to be green due to a lack of grass experience. He is not a betting proposition but will be right in the firing line despite taking on older horses. One to follow!

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 8 – BRING ME MORE (11): Has not shown enough to win on debut – this is a run for the experience and to see where we are.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 2 – CAPAILL (1): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 2 – LOVE DOVE (10): Will need the run and the experience.

Race 2 – THERMOCLINE (15): Will need the run and the experience.

JOEY RAMSDEN

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

