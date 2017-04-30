KZN Start – Not Good Enough

The KZN start woes continued for the second weekend running with a false start marring the R200 000 Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes at Scottsville on Sunday.

The combination of angry jockeys and inexperienced 2yo fillies is a toxic cocktail and the KZN starter really did not look to be in control of matters at the 1100m.

“You come and sit on the (expletive deleted) horse” and “Why can’t we load more than one horse at a time?”, were just two comments from the jockeys directed at the hapless starter, who may want to take a leaf out of the way the Champ de Mars team do things.

Horses are not loaded like snails with long intervals between them in Mauritius.

With a long season ahead, it may be time for Gold Circle to meet with the jockeys, trainers and the NHA to sort out a simmering problem.

Either the system is an issue, the skills and management are lacking, or our horses are simply badly schooled.

Whatever the root of it, something is wrong and they owe it to the safety of horse and rider, as well as the punting public to sort it out now.