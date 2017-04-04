Light Rain At Kenilworth

Very light rain has fallen overnight in the Cape.

Here are the first-timer comments for this afternoon’s meeting.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – SEQUEL (8) Is scratched.

Race 3 – MANHATTAN ICE (5): A nice horse but the run will do him good.

SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – THE BARRY BURN (10): A nice type but this is a strong field. We expect him to be in the money but it should be a bit tough for him to win, however he is a nice type and will be right there in the shake up.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 3 – OFF BROADWAY (7): A big, backward horse who will need a run or two to wake up.

ANDRE NEL

Race 3 – PACK A PUNCH (8): Will need further and the experience.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

