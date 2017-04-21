Murray’s Purple Patch Rolls On

Talented young rider Callan Murray maintained his extraordinary run of feature successes when he produced the Mogok Filly Fortissimus late in proceedings to win the R150 000 Listed East Cape Oaks at Fairview on Friday.

The Avontuur-sponsored Murray hasn’t missed a feature win in the Eastern Cape every week in April and he added to his sparkling form ahead of Champions Day at Turffontein next Saturday when booting home a good double on the afternoon. His earlier winner came aboard maiden winner Angkor Watt for his PE boss, Tara Laing.

Murray rode a well judged race on the Justin Snaith-trained Fortissimus, relaxing the Cape raider in midfield as Fantasy Quest and Ranbow Skink showed the way ahead of Another Night.

Into the home run, the wide awake Murray tracked Beataboutthebush before switching between horses down the inside.

Greg Cheyne looked to be posing as Beataboutthebush cruised into the lead at the 350m, going very well.

Fortissimus was taking her time to get going but picked up steadily as she moved up smoothly on the rail and drew off impressively to account for Beataboutthebush by 1,50 lengths in a time of 123,18 secs.

The winner was easy to back at 8-1.

The super consistent Listed Breeders Guineas winner Beataboutthebush started 16-10 favourite and looked dangerous for a long way up the straight. But she just failed to go on with her effort and may not have stayed the 2000m. That is not a conclusive deduction and she could be worth another chance over the trip.

Cape challenger Baroness Mary came through late to grab third and deny the gutsy Chit Chat – who was thereabouts for a long way.

The winner’s more fancied stablemate Konkola never showed and finished more than 12 lengths adrift.

Justin Snaith enjoyed a feature double after saddling Silvano gelding Strathdon to win the Derby Plate earlier.

Fortissimus is raced by Etienne Braun and the Linington & Sons bred daughter of Mogok was an astute R20 000 buy (by Hill Racing Pty Ltd) at the 2015 BSA National 2yo Sale.

She is out of the thrice winning Al Mufti mare Arabian Glamour.

The winner’s half-sister by Sail From Seattle sold for R250 000 on the CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale a few hours after the win.

Fortissimus, who ran some decent feature fringes as a 2yo, scored her first stakes success and has now won 3 races with 2 places from 15 starts for stakes of R244 450.

She was also a recipient of the BSA Added Value Stakes Bonus of R77 500.

Fortissimus appears to have improved when stepped up over ground and could yet train on into something decent.