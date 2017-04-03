Striker Magic

The Piere Strydom genius has been the catalyst to getting the talented Judpot filly Polyphonic back into the winner’s enclosure.

The Varsfontein bred 4yo showed her class when registering a smart win in the R250 000 Listed Jacaranda Handicap at Turffontein on Saturday.

No jockey can settle a horse the way Striker does and the top-rated filly in the competitive looking thirteen strong handicap was last for much of the journey, as Cassie O’Malley and Inaninstant did the bidding up front.

At the 500m marker, Strydom drifted her out from her backmarker position and rode the goodlooking daughter of Judpot with his hands.

Like a good horse, she stretched and cut them down smartly, passing Pennington Sands inside the 200m to win going away.

Strydom only went for the whip to straighten his mount inside the final 100m. A very impressive win!

Polyphonic went on to win readily by 1,40 lengths in a time of 111,46 s.

Tyrone Zackey’s consistent Pennington Sands put in her usual honest effort to grab second from Banking April, while the enigmatic Negroamaro showed some spark by running into fourth.

Patchit Up Baby ran a rare ordinary race to finish in midfield.

On a generally tough day for the Cape visitors, Skip A Beat ran stone last.

Polyphonic has now won 3 races with 5 places from 12 starts and stakes of R470 850.

She is by Judpot out of the winner producing six-time winning Princess Polly (Royal Chalice).

Alec Laird had her looking a million dollars and she could pay to follow.