Snaith Breaks KZN Ice

Lost luggage and a slipped saddle couldn’t stop Richard Fourie and Justin Snaith from opening their 2017 KZN feature account in style with the super quick Captain Al filly Jo’s Bond in the R150 000 Listed Kwazulu-Natal Stakes at a sweltering Scottsville on Sunday.

A busy weekend that saw Richard Fourie with two blank days behind him at Fairview on Friday and Turffontein on Saturday, and then arriving in Durban with no luggage and the prospect of a long drive all the way to Pietermaritzburg for one ride in 40 degree temperatures, was a true test for the professionalism of the crack lightweight.

And when his saddle slipped back shortly after the start, Fourie must have wondered how much worse it could get.

But Gr2 Southern Cross Stakes winner Jo’s Bond was too good for her nine opponents and besides Fourie sitting wide legged for the 1000m, the race panned out well.

With Elusivenchantment going well in front, Jo’s Bond came up the outside and looked to have a race on her hands.

A change of legs at the 200m saw Jo’s Bond quicken smartly and she carried too many guns for local star Elusivenchantment, whom she went on to beat by a length in a time of 56,62 s.

Glen Kotzen’s Our Destiny finished well for third.

A R325 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, Jo’s Bond was bred by Klawervlei Stud and is a daughter of Captain Al out of the unraced Muhtafal mare, Itlaaq.

All of her 8 wins from her 18 starts have been achieved over 1000m.

She has now earned R686 275 and looks a decent one to stick with over the minimum trip.