Cape Clean Sweep

The Ideal World filly Louisiana made it a feature clean sweep for the Cape visitors at Greyville on Sunday when she opened her stakes account in style with a smooth victory in the R150 000 Listed The Scarlet Lady.

The scratching of the Joey Ramsden-trained Epona threw the race wide open with the Snaith-trained Nima going off a weak favourite.

The SMG Cape Town and Vasco sponsored Corne Orffer only had 3 rides on the afternoon but paid for his travel costs with a well executed victory on the progressive Ideal World filly.

New Brett Crawford KZN assistant trainer Peter Muscutt has made a great start with the away string and he confirmed that Louisiana had needed her first run three weeks earlier.

While fellow Capetonian Variance dictated matters off a modest pace, Orffer pulled Louisiana out at the 650m and bided his time before setting her alight at the 350m

The Jamaica Handicap runner-up quickened readily to skate clear down the outside and win going away by a length in 112,17 secs. (Elusive Silva ran the 1800m a half hour earlier carrying the same weight in 110,76 secs).

Gauteng visitor Banking April shaded the lightly raced 3yo Party Crasher (one for the black book!) for third, with favourite Nima possibly being the one Snaith runner on the day to show some ring rustiness as she plodded into fourth.

Louisiana has won 4 races with 6 places from 13 starts and stakes of R321 350.

After their sensational Gr1 Empress Club Stakes win on Saturday, Louisiana rounded off a big weekend for her breeders and part-owners, Mauritzfontein.

She is by Ideal World out of the three time sprint winning Silvano filly, Southern Pine.

Mauritzfontein offer a half-sister (#188) to Louisiana by Philanthropist on next week’s BSA National Yearling Sale.