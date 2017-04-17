Local Hopes Brighten

Just when the KZN trainers looked somewhat hard-pressed to hold their own in the SA Champions Season Gr1 pool this year, in steps a bang in-form Kahal 6yo from the Mark Dixon yard.

The Bruce Le Roux-bred London Call registered his fourth win on the trot at Scottsville on Sunday when he beat a field which included two past winners Gr1 Gold Medallion victors in Guiness (2014) and Seventh Plain (2015).

The Scottsville specialist now looks a serious candidate to take on the speed big guns in the R1 million Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint over 1200m at Scottsville on 27 May.

Carrying 61,5kg, the lightly tried R100 000 National Yearling Sale graduate took his earnings to close on R600 000 at just his thirteenth career start when finishing strongly to win the 1100m Pinnacle Stakes and beat accomplished Cape raider, Sergeant Hardy.

Marco van Rensburg, who scored a double on the afternoon, steered the winner home.

“The Racing Gods can’t smile on everyone but it is again my sincere wish for Champions Season 2017 to produce top quality racing, conducted on a fair basis and in a spirit of true sportsmanship.”

So said Gold Circle Marketing Executive Graeme Hawkins on the launch of an informative KZN Feature Season brochure which provides details of the R46 million feature festival.

The Champions Season proper gets under way on Sunday 7 May at Greyville with the running of the two local Gr2 Guineas and the Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes.