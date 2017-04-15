Arrogate Tops World’s Best Rankings

After his impressive performance in the Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (Gr1), Arrogate (134 rating) finds himself alone atop the second edition of the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings for 2017, reports Bloodhorse.com.

In Dubai, Arrogate missed the break and put in a last-to-first performance under jockey Mike Smith. The 4-year-old colt caught Gun Runner (USA) (123) in the stretch to win by a comfortable 2 1/4 lengths.

Arrogate, the 2016 Longines World’s Best Racehorse, started his 2017 season with an easy victory in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (Gr1) over Shaman Ghost (CAN) (119), who went on to win the Santa Anita Handicap presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1) in his next start.

Sitting just behind Arrogate in the latest rankings is Winx (132), who has won 17 consecutive races.

Most recently, she defeated Hartnell (123) by 5 1/4 lengths in the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Gr1). Winx, who finished 2016 as the highest rated turf horse and highest rated filly/mare in the world, also has notched victories in the China Horse Club George Ryder (Gr1), TAB Chipping Norton Stakes (Gr1), and The Star Apollo Stakes (Gr2) this year.

With their efforts thus far in 2017, both Arrogate and Winx have already equalled the ratings they finished with in 2016. Both are scheduled to have a layoff before returning to the track later this year.

See the full ratings here