NHA Restructure

Following recent news that the NHA were effecting drastic staff cuts during the month of March 2017, we contacted CEO Lyndon Barends for comment.

“Yes that’s true,” he confirmed. “This was a rightsizing exercise towards greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

Changes have been made in the Handicapping, Investigators, Stipendiary Stewards and Stud Book departments as set out below.

1. Handicapping. Mr Barends stated that “There is no need for our group of runners to have 4 handicappers.” With the Voluntary Retrenchment of Cape handicapper Ken Nicol, the national handicapping complement has been reduced from 4 to 3. Going forward, our national handicapping team will comprise Roger Smith in Johannesburg and Matthew Lips in Durban. Durban-based Lennon Maharaj will be relocated to Johannesburg and split his time between handicapping and Stipendiary Steward duties.

2. Investigators. Mr Barends said, “Our stipendiary stewards should do more investigations, but reviewing our investigations over the last three years there is no need for each province to have an investigator. One senior investigator can plan his trips around the county to do his unannounced visits to training centers.”

3. Stipendiary Stewards. Mr Barends stated that, “Going forward, our Stipendiary Stewards will focus more on the primary functions of a steward and other functions can be redistributed to other staff and/or part time staff.”

3.1 Central Provinces have been reduced from 7 to 5 Stipes. Stipendiary Steward Gavin Foxcroft has accepted Voluntary Retrenchment and will now take up a position as Assistant Starter in KZN with effect from 1 May 2017. Stipendiary Steward Garett Timm accepted Voluntary Retrenchment and will take up the position of Assistant Starter in the Central Provinces, effective 1 April 2017. Stipendiary Steward Walter Mroro has also accepted Voluntary retrenchment.

3.2 Kwazulu-Natal has seen its five Stipendiary Stewards reduced to four, with Stephen Arendse accepting Voluntary Retrenchment.

3.3 The Western Cape has seen its five Stipendiary Stewards reduced to three with Tarquin Norval and Steve Naude accepting Voluntary Retrenchment.

3.4 The Eastern Cape will remain as it is with three Stewards. 4. Stud Book – Lisa McPherson and Izelle Venter are no longer with the NHA and have been replaced by Durban’s Jayshree Naidoo who will be taking up the position of Manager.

Mr Barends concluded, “These are the changes I have made after a year in the job and therefore having a better understanding of what’s required. In future we will implement a cadet system (internship) from which we will be able to recruit above average performers.”