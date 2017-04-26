Misleading Docs – Soma Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Johannesburg on 26 April 2017, Trainer Mr J A Soma was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.15.

This arose in that he submitted to the NHA a false or misleading registration of ownership document when registering a change of ownership for the horse PRETTY POPULAR, which is required to be registered in terms of the Rules.

Mr Soma pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a fine of R10 000, of which R5 000 is wholly suspended for a period of one year on condition that Mr Soma is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 72.1.15 during this period.

Mr Soma has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.