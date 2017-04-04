Moving Into Position

From Africa To Varallo

Scottsville 26th March: Five of the nine races in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday were run over 1200m and narrowly the quickest home in these was TRIPPI’S GIRL when winning the MR79 Handicap. She was a little slow into stride when the gates opened, but in what was a very tightly bunched field throughout, she was always well positioned to strike. She ran on strongly at the business end of the race and comfortably accounted for the easy to back TIMEOUS by a length and a half.

Run in a time just 6/100th of a second slower than that of Trippi’s Girl was the opening Juvenile Plate over 1200m and here we saw a smart performance from VARALLO. Sent off a strong favourite at 12/10, the son of Var was soon up handy. Racing green, Varallo ducked sharply 300m out, but once realising what was expected of him he quickened well, and went on to score in good style by two and three quarters.

Another to win with authority in the soft underfoot conditions on this card was SPEED OF AFRICA when opening his account in the maiden plate over 1750m. Drawn wide on his return from a nine month layoff here, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge raced in midfield for most of the journey. He quickened best of all in the straight and after striking the front 100m from home, won going away by a length and three quarters.

Titbits

The friendless newcomer CRYMEARIVER ran on well from towards the rear when winning the slowly run girls’ division of the juvenile plate over 1200m.

SINGH IS KING came from the rear when winning the MR69 Handicap over 1400m going away by three and a quarter.

8 From 15

Fairview 27th March: The highlight in Port Elizabeth on Monday was the non-black type East Cape Poly Challenge and in what not surprisingly proved to be the fastest of the three 1200m races, we saw a smart performance from the best weighted runner in the field JUAN TWO THREE. Sent off a strong favourite at even money, Alan Greeff’s charge made all. He led by just a half for most of the trip before drawing clear over the final 400m to score by four and a quarter. Juan Two Three has now won eight of his fifteen career starts.

Four of the afternoon’s eight races were staged over 1900m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was PIRANGI when landing the Conditions Plate. Easy to back at 8/1 on the off, Alan Greeff’s charge was soon up handy. She was ridden to lead approaching the 200m marker and although CRACKPOT ran on strongly in the closing stages of the race, she did have that one held by three quarters at the wire. Beaten just a length, third placed ONE LOVE was finishing best of all in this race.

The one remaining race was a MR72 Handicap over 1600m and here victory went to JUDD’S JOY. Nibbled at on course into 8/1 from 12’s, the 5yo son of Judpot and was always in touch with the leaders. He quickened well at the top of the short home straight and with some in hand he beat the running on OFF TO GAUL by a length.

Titbits

Now 36 points below that of his former best, the once very highly regarded RAKE’S CHESTNUT had to give his all in order to scrape home in the graduation plate over 1900m.

Still Going Strong

Vaal 28th March: They raced on the inside track on Tuesday where four of the eight races were run over 1000m. A MR91 Handicap topped the bill and in what proved to be the fastest of these the 6yo GREASEPAINT registered his eighth career victory. Sent off second in the betting market at 5/2, the top weight was soon positioned close to the speed. He ran on stoutly at the business end of the race and with the rest some three lengths adrift, he got the better of a thrilling tussle with the 3yo GIMMETHEMONEY by a neck.

The faster of the two 1475m races was the MR72 Handicap won by the 18/10 favourite DON CHRISTO. Despite being a little troublesome at the start, Scott Kenny’s charge was soon up handy. His stable companion VULCAN was the first to make a move and struck the front going through the 400m. The son of Kahal quickened nicely when given rein though, and under a well-judged ride from Gavin Lerena, he got up late to score by a half.

They also ran two races over 1800m and quickest home here was PORCUPINE CREEK when completing a double over the distance in the MR70 Handicap. A winner in the maiden ranks at Turffontein last time out, the King Of Kings gelding was always handy. He ran on strongly over the final 400m and in a race where just 0,35 lengths separated the first four home, he got the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Titbits

Somewhat surprisingly, trainer Grant Maroun saddled seven of the nine runners in the maiden plate over 1000m at this meeting. And yes, he did win the race.

Almost Rounded Up

Kenilworth 29th March: A maiden plate over 1000m got proceedings underway in Cape Town on Wednesday and here we saw a comfortable victory for the 3/1 second favourite REGAL RUBY. Taken straight to the front by MJ Byleveld, the daughter of Rebel King led throughout. She kept on strongly at the business end of the race and comfortably accounted for the 2/1 favourite LILY THERESA by a length and three quarters.

There were three races run over 1000m in total and the fastest of these was the MR72 Handicap won by HEREFORD. Always handy, Greg Ennion’s charge put his head in front 60m out and just had enough in hand to beat the rapidly gaining CARDINAL CALL by a neck.

The faster of the two 1400m races was the MR72 Handicap in which SILVER MASTER gained a second win. Easy to back at 7/1 on the off, the son of Silvano raced in midfield for most of the journey. He quickened well in the straight and under a well-judged ride from Aldo Domeyer he got up late to score by a neck.

Titbits

Nibbled at WHY WOULDN’T YEW made all when winning the maiden juvenile plate over 1200m with some in hand.

The 3yo GEOGRAPHE BAY ran on well from midfield when getting up late to win the MR76 Handicap over 1000m.

Back In A Jiffy

Turffontein 30th March: Thursday’s action took place on the inner track where five of the nine races were staged over 1200m. The 6yo BARBEL RUN was the quickest home in these when winning the MR80 Handicap. Now a winner of 6 from 44, Alec Laird’s charge was always handy. He ran on strongly in the short home straight and just got the better of the steadily gaining GOLDEN MAN (came from the rear).

A MR88 Handicap topped the bill and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1450m events it was nice to see the talented JIFFY back in the winner’s enclosure. Unbeaten in three starts as a 2yo last season, the A P Arrow gelding had been finding it tough taking on strong company as a 3yo. Dropping a little in class here though, Erico Verdonese’s charge was always handy, and won going away after taking up the running 200m out.

In terms of distance the easiest victory on the card was recorded by SEATTLE TANGO when getting off the mark in the maiden plate for the girls over 1450m. She got away well when the gates opened and taken straight to the front by Lyle Hewitson, led throughout. She led by two coming off the strip and more than doubled her advantage on the run to the line.

Titbits

Unfancied LADIES CLUB (came from the rear) was finishing as well as the winner (came from midfield) when a two and a half lengths third in the MR78 Handicap over 1200m.

Top speedratings for this weekend include:-

Fairview (fri)

Race 1: (1) Precious Pansy 30 (NAP*)

Race 2: (8) Direst Route 9

Race 3: (2) Angkor Wat 10

Race 4: (5) Seattle Swing 43

Race 5: (9) Nina Katrina 68

Race 6: (3) Miracle Bureau 6

Race 7: (7) Itsgonnarain 26

Race 8: (6) Sweetchild O Mine 53

Greyville (fri)

Race 1: (1) Ratso Rizzo 5

Race 2: (13) Palace Mystery 15

Race 3: (3) Arran Isles 10

Race 4: (10) Borya 21

Race 5: (8) Waltzed Home 94

Race 6: (11) Raes’ Dyna Jet 43

Race 7: (11) Roy’s Saint 44

Race 8: (7) Astroman 38 (EW)

Turffontein (sat)

Race 1: (3) Only To Win 12

Race 2: (4) Spanish Blade 8

Race 3: (4) King Of The Blues 54

Race 4: (1) Al Hamd 21

Race 5: (9) Hunting Owl 45

Race 6: (2) Ribovar 60 (NAP*)

Race 7: (1) Al Danza 49

Race 8: (8) Teenage Dream 54

Race 9: (12) Blue Sage 44

Kenilworth (sat)

Race 1: (4) Pen-Chan 5

Race 2: (6) Lily Theresa 9

Race 3: (2) Vincente 70

Race 4: (1) Eternal Night 13 (NAP*)

Race 5: (1) Miss D’ Aray 10

Race 6: (3) Strikeitlikeamatch 23

Race 7: (6) Tender Trip 42

Race 8: (10) Larimar 40

Greyville (sun)

Race 1: (1) Blackball 10

Race 2: (1) Sir Frenchie 41 (NAP**)

Race 3: (1) Asyouplease 17

Race 4: (5) Sun On Africa 76

Race 5: (7) Dawn Calling 75

Race 6: (4) Red Chesnut Road 81

Race 7: (8) Chicago Beat 35

Race 8: (7) New Fort 42

Top rated winners last week included

First Sea Lord won 72/10

Barbel Run won 7/1

Rake’s Chestnut won 6/1

Malinga won 28/10

Aurelia Cotta won 19/10

Tharoos won 14/10

Dickensian won 9/10

Barrack Street won 8/10

Notebook:-

Juan Two Three (A Greeff, E-Cape)

Varallo (C Laird, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Scottsville (inside) 26th March

Penetrometer 28 – Going Soft

Course Variant: 1,21s slow

1000m (1) Great Value 58,08

1200m (5) Trippi’s Girl 70,03

1400m (1) Singh Is King 84,70

1750m (1) Speed Of Africa 108,87

2400m (1) Captain At Sea 153,22

Fairview (poly) 27th March

Going Standard

Penetrometer 0,01s fast

1200m (3) Juan Two Three 68,70

1600m (1) Judd’s Joy 96,45

1900m (4) Pirangi 114,78

Vaal (inside) 28th March

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,09s fast

1000m (4) Greasepaint 56,67

1475m (2) Don Christo 86,66

1800m (2) Porcupine Creek 109,52

Kenilworth (new) 29th March

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,35s slow

1000m (3) Hereford 58,94

1200m (2) Spending Spree 73,36

1400m (2) Silver Master 86,61

1600m (1) Silvan Star 101,27

Turffontein (inner) 30th March

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,26s slow

1200m (5) Barbel Run 71,47*

1450m (2) Jiffy 88,11*

1600m (2) Misty Roller 97,24*

2600m (1) B Twenty One 173,68*