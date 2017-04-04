Tiger Off The Mark

It has been a quiet start for Counter Action stallion Blue Tiger but Riverton Stud’s Duncan Barry hopes that the magnificent grey flyer’s first winner on Monday will reignite some interest in the well performed racehorse.

“We have had a little bit of bad luck along the way – none of his making – and Blue Tiger really has had limited opportunity to prove himself,” says Duncan Barry, who bred his first Gr1 winner almost a quarter of a century ago from the beautiful farm.

Barry is proud of Riverton’s stakes producing track record and congratulated the connections of Bia’s Blue Eye who broke her maiden at her eighth start on Monday.

A 2015 Val De Vie Yearling sale graduate, with a unique blue eye, she is out of the Roy mare Necochea and was purchased by the Sport City Trust for R40 000.

Described by veteran champion trainer Mike Bass as the best horse he trained who never won a Gr1, Blue Tiger was a top class racehorse who earned over R1.3 million in stakes from 2 to 6.

A versatile athlete, he won or placed in 19 stakes races including the Gr1 Cape Flying Championship three times, Gr1 Gold Challenge, Gr1 Golden Horse Sprint twice and Gr1 Champions Cup.

Very closely related to the record breaking Gr1 Queen’s Plate winner Wainui, Blue Tiger is also from the powerful Bold Ruler male line, which has done well in South Africa through the likes of Jungle Cove and Plum Bold, and, in recent times, Jay Peg and Judpot.

Duncan Barry has invited interested owners of mares and breeders to contact him on 023 -626 4309 or on email at [email protected]