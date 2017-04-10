Previous
Newsflash – Flamingo Park Abandoned

    1. The newsflash was based on a telephonic advice

      Officially it states that following a track inspection, the appointed panel unanimously decided to abandon the meeting due to persistent rain and unsafe underfoot conditions, despite every effort made to ready the track after more than 30mm of rain and overcast conditions prevailing over the weekend

