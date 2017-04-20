Positive – Roberts Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on the 18th April 2017, Trainer M L Roberts was charged with a contravention of Rule 73.2.4.

This arose in that he was the trainer of the horse SNOWMAN from which a urine specimen was taken after it had participated in and won the 8th Race at the Greyville Racecourse on the 28th January 2017.

The specimen disclosed upon analysis the presence of 2-(1- Hydrozyethyl) Promazine Sulfoxide (metabolite of Acepromazine), a prohibited substance (classified as a class 3 substance in terms of the Guidelines).

Trainer Roberts pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty of the charge. After considering all the evidence the Board imposed a fine of R35 000.

In addition, in terms of Rule 72.3.2 read with Rule 92, SNOWMAN is disqualified from the race and in respect of which the provisions of Rule 67.7.8 shall apply mutatis mutandis.