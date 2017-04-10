The Communication Issue

The March 2017 NHA newsletter is their ‘Communication’ edition.

Mr Lyndon Barends gives his views on the power of communication, the Equine Welfare and Veterinary Department discusses veterinary suspensions and how they work and we also learn how aspirant apprentice jockey Simphiwe Ngcobo turned his attention to becoming a fitness instructor. Dr Schalk de Kock explains parts per billion and its application to laboratory testing, Mike de Kock and Gavin Lerena celebrate milestones and we also get pen pics of first year apprentices, Kabelo Matsunyane and Nathan Klink.

NHA Newsletter – March 2017 (V6a).