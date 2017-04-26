‘Nice Work’ By De Kock First Timer

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – MUTAWAARY (6): Has been showing nice work at home but usually the first timers are green on the inside track and he will also be wanting a bit further. We hope to see him running on into the money.

TONY NASSIF

Race 1 – TIGERLAND (11): A nice colt but will need the run.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 1 – VACQUERO (12): Will need the run from a bad draw and this will be more of an educational run for him.

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 2 – CLUB WORLD (5): Will need the run.

Race 2 – EFFORTLESS (7): Will need the run.

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment.

