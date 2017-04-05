Stronach Ups The Stakes

Fresh off the heels of the inaugural running of the $12 million USD Pegasus World Cup Invitational, on Wednesday, 5 April 2017, The Stronach Group announced that the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race is about to get even richer.

On 27th January 2018, the world will again turn its attention to South Florida in anticipation of an extraordinary, new record-setting, $16 million USD purse.

The 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational, to be held at The Stronach Group owned Gulfstream Park, is open to twelve domestic and international owners who will put in $1 million USD each for a spot in the starting gate. The additional $4 million USD will be contributed by The Stronach Group.

“The 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational surpassed our expectations and we believe took the sport of Thoroughbred racing to an exciting new level”, said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group. “Our company is committed to building on the momentum that was inspired by our Founder and Honorary Chairman, Frank Stronach. In 2018, we will bring an even bigger, more modern and unforgettable entertainment experience to a global audience.”

With the commitment to an enhanced purse, The Stronach Group aims to attract the attention of an international audience marking the resurgence of North American Thoroughbred racing.

(source: pegasusworldcup.com)