‘Place Chance’ – Woodruff

ORMOND FERRARIS

Race 1 – TIE DYE (7): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 2 – GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE (6): Is bred for further but could have a trifecta / quartet chance.

Race 2 – NIGHT AIR (9): Breeding suggests that he must go further and he hasn’t shown enough to suggest he can win just yet – this is a run to see where we are with him.

