Stingray Heads For Mauritius

Another SA jockey will be winging his way to Mauritius to join a powerful local yard.

The 31 year old Raymond Danielson, who recently won the first leg of the SA Triple Tiara and has achieved the rare feat of winning the Gr 1 Champions Cup three years in succession aboard three different horses, will be joining the Alain Perdrau stable.

Alain Perdrau holds the record for being the longest serving trainer in Mauritius after he burst onto the scene in 1984 and became champion trainer that season.

Danielson, who is not affiliated to any stable, is awaiting clearance from the Mauritius Turf Club .