Record Yearling Wins Well

Trainer Joey Ramsden breathed a sigh of relief at Kenilworth on Tuesday when Silver Coin, the highest–priced yearling sold in South Africa won his debut in fine style.

Ridden by Donovan Dillon, the handsome Silvano colt, bred by Drakenstein Stud, got up late to win the 1200m race going away.

He started well fancied after bullish comments from Joey Ramsden in the build-up to the race.

Ramsden is not known as a man who tunes up his 2yo’s to win first time out and the betting market may have been a little nervous due to this fact. Not one of the stable’s six 2yo winners this season won at first jump.

But they needn’t have worried as Silver Coin, who is out of the Fort Wood mare National Banker, turned it on late to win well.

The half-brother to Halve The Deficit was sold at last year’s Cape Premier Yearling Sale for R6 million.

He races in a partnership of Mayfair Speculators, Sue Magnier, Diane Nagle and D.M. Graham.

The Coolmore involvement is considered important strategically for South African racing and breeding and the win could well prove to be an important one in time to come.