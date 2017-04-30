Roberts Runner ‘Shows Potential’

DARRYL MOORE FOR IVAN MOORE

Race 1 – FORWARD LAD (4): The 5 furlongs could be a bit short and he could need the experience.

GARTH PULLER

Race 1 – MARCH PREVIEW (7): A nice horse, shows a bit of speed but he will be green.

YOGAS GOVENDER

Race 1 – FILIPPO (2): He is a nice colt but might find this a touch on the sharp side.

MICHAEL ROBERTS

Race 1 – FIRST MATE (3): Nice horse – will benefit from the race but shows potential.

Race 1 – GREAT SUCCESS (5): Nice type, might be a touch on the short side for him.

