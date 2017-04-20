Champions Season Humdinger Of An Opener

Many of the top horses from around the country are among the 68 entries for the three feature races on Independent On Saturday Raceday that officially opens South Africa’s Champions Season at Greyville in Durban on Sunday, May 7.
Stars like Vodacom Durban July winner The Conglomerate and the exciting winner of the Investec Cape Derby, Edict Of Nantes, are among the high quality entries for the three Grade 2 events giving notice that a very exciting and competitive feast of racing is in store for racegoers in KwaZulu-Natal over the next three months.
The meeting features the R600 000 Daisy Guineas, the R500 000 Daisy Fillies Guineas, both over the classic 1 600m trip and each drawing 19 entries, and the R500 000 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes over 1 400m which has attracted 30 entries.
Edict Of Nantes and runner-up in the Investec Cape Derby, Zodiac Ruler, are nominated for the Daisy Guineas along with Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi and the winner of the East Cape Guineas, Gimme The Stars. Other entries include Politician Stakes winner Horizon and the smart Australian-bred Table Bay that finished third in both the Selangor Cup and the Cape Guineas.
R600 000 1600m
DAISY GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-olds
|11
|Table Bay (AUS)
|(3C)
|60
|106
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|1
|Janoobi
|(3C)
|60
|103
|A
|Mike de Kock
|18
|Edict Of Nantes
|(3C)
|60
|102
|A
|Brett Crawford
|3
|Africa Rising
|(3C)
|60
|101
|A
|Sean Tarry
|8
|Horizon
|(3C)
|60
|98
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|5
|Zodiac Ruler (AUS)
|(3G)
|60
|98
|A
|Justin Snaith
|17
|Jiffy
|(3G)
|60
|97
|AT
|Erico Verdonese
|4
|Copper Force
|(3G)
|60
|96
|A
|Justin Snaith
|12
|Matador Man
|(3G)
|60
|96
|A
|Sean Tarry
|7
|Buffalo Soldier
|(3G)
|60
|95
|A
|Charles Laird
|19
|Gunner
|(3G)
|60
|95
|A
|Paul Gadsby
|15
|Unagi
|(3G)
|60
|94
|A
|Gary Alexander
|13
|Gimme The Stars
|(3G)
|60
|90
|A
|Yvette Bremner
|9
|Gingerbread Man
|(3G)
|60
|90
|A
|Duncan Howells
|2
|Summer Sky
|(3G)
|60
|90
|BA
|Dean Kannemeyer
|14
|Alaadel (AUS)
|(3G)
|60
|85
|A
|Mike de Kock
|10
|Secret Captain
|(3C)
|60
|84
|A
|Duncan Howells
|16
|Wild Wicket
|(3G)
|60
|82
|A
|Duncan Howells
|6
|Mess
|(3G)
|60
|70
|A
|Candice Dawson
|(19)
The entries for the Daisy Fillies Guineas include the first two past the post in the Cape Fillies Guineas Smiling Blue Eyes and Al Hawraa as well as Ektifaa that beat the boys home in the Tony Ruffel Stakes.
R500 000 1600m
DAISY FILLIES GUINEAS (Grade 2)
For 3 year-old Fillies
|1
|Just Sensual
|(3F)
|60
|109
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|10
|Ektifaa (AUS)
|(3F)
|60
|103
|A
|Mike de Kock
|9
|Final Judgement
|(3F)
|60
|101
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|3
|Sail
|(3F)
|60
|101
|A
|Dennis Drier
|11
|Gimme Six
|(3F)
|60
|100
|A
|Justin Snaith
|14
|Lady Of the House
|(3F)
|60
|100
|BA
|Brett Crawford
|6
|Smiling Blue Eyes
|(3F)
|60
|99
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|13
|Al Hawraa (AUS)
|(3F)
|60
|96
|A
|Mike de Kock
|15
|Dawn Calling
|(3F)
|60
|95
|A
|Duncan Howells
|17
|Anna Pavlova
|(3F)
|60
|93
|A
|Roy Magner
|2
|A Womens Way
|(3F)
|60
|91
|A
|Duncan Howells
|8
|Al Danza
|(3F)
|60
|89
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|12
|Pool Party
|(3F)
|60
|88
|A
|Roy Magner
|16
|The High Life
|(3F)
|60
|88
|A
|Dennis Drier
|4
|Visuality
|(3F)
|60
|87
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|19
|Party Crasher
|(3F)
|60
|83
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|7
|Philae
|(3F)
|60
|80
|A
|Andre Nel
|5
|Tanami
|(3F)
|60
|80
|A
|Lezeanne Forbes
|18
|#Simply Royal
|(3F)
|60
|79
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|(19)
The Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi is also among the entries for the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes where he could meet the likes of The Gonglomerate and Marinaresco.
Also among the opposition could be the Hawaii Stakes winner Rafeef and the top-rated horse among the Vodacom Durban July entries, Captain America, that ran second to Legal Eagle in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and third to Whisky Baron in the Sun Met.
R500 000 1400m
INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY DRILL HALL STAKES (Grade 2)
Horses at Weight-For-Age + Penalties
WFA: 2yrs-11kgs 3yrs-2kgs
|7
|Marinaresco
|(4G)
|60
|115
|BA
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|14
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|(5G)
|60
|107
|AT
|Joey Ramsden
|4
|Captain America
|(6G)
|59
|116
|A
|Brett Crawford
|2
|Champagne Haze
|(4G)
|59
|110
|A
|Gary Alexander
|3
|New Predator (AUS)
|(4C)
|59
|110
|A
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|26
|Rafeef (AUS)
|(4C)
|59
|105
|A
|Mike de Kock
|22
|Black Arthur
|(4G)
|59
|104
|A
|Justin Snaith
|17
|Sail South
|(6G)
|58
|114
|A
|Brett Crawford
|12
|Bulleting Home
|(5G)
|58
|108
|A
|Sean Tarry
|1
|Victorious Jay
|(4G)
|58
|107
|A
|Vaughan Marshall
|5
|Pivotal Pursuit
|(7G)
|58
|104
|BA
|Gary Alexander
|6
|Saratoga Dancer
|(5G)
|58
|104
|A
|Duncan Howells
|8
|Baritone
|Accepted
|(4G)
|58
|103
|AT
|Justin Snaith
|23
|Night Trip
|(7G)
|58
|103
|BA
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|27
|No Worries
|(7G)
|58
|103
|BAT
|Gareth van Zyl
|15
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|(4G)
|58
|100
|AT
|Duncan Howells
|30
|Budapest
|(4G)
|58
|99
|PA
|Gareth van Zyl
|9
|Kingvoldt
|(5G)
|58
|98
|AT
|Yvette Bremner
|19
|Seventh Plain
|(4G)
|58
|97
|AT
|Dennis Drier
|28
|Just Ask Me
|(5G)
|58
|96
|A
|Gavin van Zyl
|11
|Prince Of Orange
|(5G)
|58
|95
|A
|Candice Dawson
|29
|Rocketball
|(4G)
|58
|95
|A
|Gavin van Zyl
|20
|Macduff (AUS)
|(4G)
|58
|89
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|10
|Janoobi
|(3C)
|57
|103
|A
|Mike de Kock
|25
|Sergeant Hardy
|(3G)
|56
|110
|A
|Justin Snaith
|18
|Table Bay (AUS)
|(3C)
|56
|106
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|16
|Africa Rising
|(3C)
|56
|101
|A
|Sean Tarry
|24
|Matador Man
|(3G)
|56
|96
|A
|Sean Tarry
|13
|Negroamaro
|(4F)
|55.5
|87
|A
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|21
|Ektifaa (AUS)
|(3F)
|54.5
|103
|A
|Mike de Kock
|(30)
This race is traditionally used by some stables to “stretch the legs” of runners that are opening their season programme and are likely to contest the bigger races in the next three months making for an exciting and competitive clash.
More than 60% of the entries for these three features are from stables in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Port Elizabeth.