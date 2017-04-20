Champions Season Humdinger Of An Opener

Many of the top horses from around the country are among the 68 entries for the three feature races on Independent On Saturday Raceday that officially opens South Africa’s Champions Season at Greyville in Durban on Sunday, May 7.

Stars like Vodacom Durban July winner The Conglomerate and the exciting winner of the Investec Cape Derby, Edict Of Nantes, are among the high quality entries for the three Grade 2 events giving notice that a very exciting and competitive feast of racing is in store for racegoers in KwaZulu-Natal over the next three months.

The meeting features the R600 000 Daisy Guineas, the R500 000 Daisy Fillies Guineas, both over the classic 1 600m trip and each drawing 19 entries, and the R500 000 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes over 1 400m which has attracted 30 entries.

Edict Of Nantes and runner-up in the Investec Cape Derby, Zodiac Ruler, are nominated for the Daisy Guineas along with Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi and the winner of the East Cape Guineas, Gimme The Stars. Other entries include Politician Stakes winner Horizon and the smart Australian-bred Table Bay that finished third in both the Selangor Cup and the Cape Guineas.

R600 000 1600m

DAISY GUINEAS (Grade 2)

For 3 year-olds

11 Table Bay (AUS) (3C) 60 106 A Joey Ramsden 1 Janoobi (3C) 60 103 A Mike de Kock 18 Edict Of Nantes (3C) 60 102 A Brett Crawford 3 Africa Rising (3C) 60 101 A Sean Tarry 8 Horizon (3C) 60 98 A Candice Bass-Robinson 5 Zodiac Ruler (AUS) (3G) 60 98 A Justin Snaith 17 Jiffy (3G) 60 97 AT Erico Verdonese 4 Copper Force (3G) 60 96 A Justin Snaith 12 Matador Man (3G) 60 96 A Sean Tarry 7 Buffalo Soldier (3G) 60 95 A Charles Laird 19 Gunner (3G) 60 95 A Paul Gadsby 15 Unagi (3G) 60 94 A Gary Alexander 13 Gimme The Stars (3G) 60 90 A Yvette Bremner 9 Gingerbread Man (3G) 60 90 A Duncan Howells 2 Summer Sky (3G) 60 90 BA Dean Kannemeyer 14 Alaadel (AUS) (3G) 60 85 A Mike de Kock 10 Secret Captain (3C) 60 84 A Duncan Howells 16 Wild Wicket (3G) 60 82 A Duncan Howells 6 Mess (3G) 60 70 A Candice Dawson (19)

The entries for the Daisy Fillies Guineas include the first two past the post in the Cape Fillies Guineas Smiling Blue Eyes and Al Hawraa as well as Ektifaa that beat the boys home in the Tony Ruffel Stakes.

R500 000 1600m

DAISY FILLIES GUINEAS (Grade 2)

For 3 year-old Fillies

1 Just Sensual (3F) 60 109 A Joey Ramsden 10 Ektifaa (AUS) (3F) 60 103 A Mike de Kock 9 Final Judgement (3F) 60 101 A Glen Kotzen 3 Sail (3F) 60 101 A Dennis Drier 11 Gimme Six (3F) 60 100 A Justin Snaith 14 Lady Of the House (3F) 60 100 BA Brett Crawford 6 Smiling Blue Eyes (3F) 60 99 AT Sean Tarry 13 Al Hawraa (AUS) (3F) 60 96 A Mike de Kock 15 Dawn Calling (3F) 60 95 A Duncan Howells 17 Anna Pavlova (3F) 60 93 A Roy Magner 2 A Womens Way (3F) 60 91 A Duncan Howells 8 Al Danza (3F) 60 89 A Geoff Woodruff 12 Pool Party (3F) 60 88 A Roy Magner 16 The High Life (3F) 60 88 A Dennis Drier 4 Visuality (3F) 60 87 AT Sean Tarry 19 Party Crasher (3F) 60 83 A Glen Kotzen 7 Philae (3F) 60 80 A Andre Nel 5 Tanami (3F) 60 80 A Lezeanne Forbes 18 #Simply Royal (3F) 60 79 AT Sean Tarry (19)

The Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi is also among the entries for the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes where he could meet the likes of The Gonglomerate and Marinaresco.

Also among the opposition could be the Hawaii Stakes winner Rafeef and the top-rated horse among the Vodacom Durban July entries, Captain America, that ran second to Legal Eagle in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and third to Whisky Baron in the Sun Met.

R500 000 1400m

INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY DRILL HALL STAKES (Grade 2)

Horses at Weight-For-Age + Penalties

WFA: 2yrs-11kgs 3yrs-2kgs

7 Marinaresco (4G) 60 115 BA Candice Bass-Robinson 14 The Conglomerate (AUS) (5G) 60 107 AT Joey Ramsden 4 Captain America (6G) 59 116 A Brett Crawford 2 Champagne Haze (4G) 59 110 A Gary Alexander 3 New Predator (AUS) (4C) 59 110 A Johan Janse van Vuuren 26 Rafeef (AUS) (4C) 59 105 A Mike de Kock 22 Black Arthur (4G) 59 104 A Justin Snaith 17 Sail South (6G) 58 114 A Brett Crawford 12 Bulleting Home (5G) 58 108 A Sean Tarry 1 Victorious Jay (4G) 58 107 A Vaughan Marshall 5 Pivotal Pursuit (7G) 58 104 BA Gary Alexander 6 Saratoga Dancer (5G) 58 104 A Duncan Howells 8 Baritone Accepted (4G) 58 103 AT Justin Snaith 23 Night Trip (7G) 58 103 BA Candice Bass-Robinson 27 No Worries (7G) 58 103 BAT Gareth van Zyl 15 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) (4G) 58 100 AT Duncan Howells 30 Budapest (4G) 58 99 PA Gareth van Zyl 9 Kingvoldt (5G) 58 98 AT Yvette Bremner 19 Seventh Plain (4G) 58 97 AT Dennis Drier 28 Just Ask Me (5G) 58 96 A Gavin van Zyl 11 Prince Of Orange (5G) 58 95 A Candice Dawson 29 Rocketball (4G) 58 95 A Gavin van Zyl 20 Macduff (AUS) (4G) 58 89 A Joey Ramsden 10 Janoobi (3C) 57 103 A Mike de Kock 25 Sergeant Hardy (3G) 56 110 A Justin Snaith 18 Table Bay (AUS) (3C) 56 106 A Joey Ramsden 16 Africa Rising (3C) 56 101 A Sean Tarry 24 Matador Man (3G) 56 96 A Sean Tarry 13 Negroamaro (4F) 55.5 87 A Johan Janse van Vuuren 21 Ektifaa (AUS) (3F) 54.5 103 A Mike de Kock (30)

This race is traditionally used by some stables to “stretch the legs” of runners that are opening their season programme and are likely to contest the bigger races in the next three months making for an exciting and competitive clash.

More than 60% of the entries for these three features are from stables in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Port Elizabeth.