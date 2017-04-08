The Danika Stud-bred Pen-chan gave Ascot Stud’s late sire Sail From Seattle his eleventh individual 2yo winner this season when winning at his third start for trainer Eric Sands at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Pen-chan, who races in a partnership of Gold Cup winning owner Rose Leheup and Sands, was a comfortable winner under the in-form Greg Cheyne.

Other recent 2yo winners for the well related son Gone West (whose relatives include champion US sire Smart Strike, Breeders’ Cup winner Dance Smartly and triple SA Gr1 winner Jackson) include the stakes placed Quinlan and debut winner Puget Sound.

Sail From Seattle has 4 lots on the CTS Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale and 24 lots on the BSA National Yearling Sale.