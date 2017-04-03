Scottsville Photo Finish Under Focus

The Sporting Post received a few queries on the final result of the third race at Scottsville on Sunday.

Commentator Craig Peters – who seldom gets it wrong – called the third place tight between Cipher (7) and Poivre (8) and in the slow mo gave third to Poivre.

The official result however declared Cipher to have run third.

Thanks to Gold Circle for sending us the official photo.

What do you think?