Scottsville Photo Finish Under Focus

Queries from punters on official result

Poivre in the orange silks on the outside looked to have run third – he was declared fourth in the official results

The Sporting Post received a few queries on the final result of the third race at Scottsville on Sunday.

Commentator Craig Peters – who seldom gets it wrong –  called the third place tight between Cipher (7) and Poivre (8) and in the slow mo gave third to Poivre.

The official result  however declared Cipher to have run third.

Thanks to Gold Circle for sending us the official photo.

What do you think?

One comment on “Scottsville Photo Finish Under Focus”

  1. it would be nice if gold circle could fall into line with the rest of the other major centres in the country and have the equipment to send through the photo finish straight away to tellytrack so the everyone could see it immediatly..

