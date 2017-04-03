The Sporting Post received a few queries on the final result of the third race at Scottsville on Sunday.
Commentator Craig Peters – who seldom gets it wrong – called the third place tight between Cipher (7) and Poivre (8) and in the slow mo gave third to Poivre.
The official result however declared Cipher to have run third.
Thanks to Gold Circle for sending us the official photo.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
One comment on “Scottsville Photo Finish Under Focus”
it would be nice if gold circle could fall into line with the rest of the other major centres in the country and have the equipment to send through the photo finish straight away to tellytrack so the everyone could see it immediatly..