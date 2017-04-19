Scottsville Today – First Timers

CORINNE BESTEL

Race 1 – TRULY VAR (5): Carded to run Sunday 16th – A nice filly but will need the experience. (Ed – she is scracthed)

STEVEN JANSE VAN RENSBURG

Race 1 – AMOR ARDIENTE (6): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

MICHAEL ROBERTS

Race 1 – QUEEN OF SWING (10): Speedy filly, but will probably need the experience.

BYRON FOSTER FOR ANDRE NEL

Race 2 – ARGENTEUS (6): Will need the experience.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.